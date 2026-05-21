Tiago Dias' 1st Professional Goal Helps Fort Wayne Football Club Remain Unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club remained unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, playing Corpus Christi FC to a 1-all draw on Wednesday night.

Tiago Dias had the Fort Wayne FC goal in the 50th minute, heading in a Javier Armas corner kick. Corpus Christi's Ronald Alexis Cerritos evened the score in the 63rd minute, just two minutes after entering the match.

Fort Wayne had chances to regain the lead, including a Jack Thomas shot in stoppage time that caromed off the crossbar and landed just outside the goal line. But Corpus Christi's Logan Erb, on loan from Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo FC, finished with four saves.

Fort Wayne FC is 2-0-3 at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, including a 2-0-2 record in USL League One matches. Attendance on Wednesday was 2,399 at 6411 Bass Road.

Corpus Christi is 0-4-4 this season, though it has draws in two of its last three matches. It played a man short after Arthur Medina got his second yellow card in the 72nd minute. Eight cards were assessed in first ever match between the clubs.

"There's no game in this league that's easy," Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. "You can never look at the standings (and assume). Top, bottom it doesn't matter. There's nothing easy. We knew that coming in.

"They're a talented team and have a coach who has been around this league for a long time. We knew it was going to be a hard game."

Fort Wayne FC's goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, stopped 1 of 2 shots on net.

Dias' goal was his first in professional soccer, though it's his fourth season with the club and he has seven goals wearing a Fort Wayne FC uniform. Including Fort Wayne FC's five seasons in the pre-professional level of USL League Two, Dias now is tied for third in club history for goals scored; Gjis Hovius and Maxwell Amoako each scored eight goals in USL League Two, and Caio Oliveira scored seven.

"It's exciting," said Dias, the team's captain. "I'm one of the players who has the longest (tenure) with the club, and being the club leader as a center back for a bit would be nice. Hopefully Taig (Healy) and Lilian (Ricol) can catch me soon."

Healy has five goals this season, including Prinx Tires USL Cup matches, and Ricol has four.

Fort Wayne FC next plays at Athletic Club Boise on Saturday - at 9 p.m. Eastern Time - before returning to Ruoff Mortgage Stadium for a match against AV Alta FC at 7:30 p.m. May 30. Tickets are on sale now.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 21, 2026

Tiago Dias' 1st Professional Goal Helps Fort Wayne Football Club Remain Unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC

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