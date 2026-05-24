Hearts Find Late Answer in 1-1 Draw with Greenville

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Hearts of Pine battled to a 1-1 draw with Greenville Triumph SC at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday night in front of 6,292 supporters, in a match defined by early dominance from Portland, a second-half response from the visitors, and a late equalizer that kept the home crowd fully engaged until the final whistle.

From the opening minutes, Hearts showed intent and control, moving the ball confidently through midfield and settling into a strong attacking rhythm. Portland's passing combinations and off-ball movement created early pressure, with Greenville forced to sit deep and absorb long stretches of possession. Hearts consistently looked to progress into the final third with purpose, working wide areas and attempting to unlock the defensive shape.

The second half brought a noticeable shift in tempo and flow. Stoppages disrupted rhythm on both sides, and neither team was able to consistently establish sustained possession. Portland still looked dangerous in stretches, especially when moving the ball quickly into wide areas, but the final pass or finishing touch continued to be just out of reach.

Greenville found the breakthrough in the 70th minute when Rodrigo Robles put the visitors ahead, finishing a chance set up by Chapa Herrera to make it 1-0. The goal shifted momentum, but Portland responded almost immediately in terms of energy, driven forward by the home crowd and a renewed urgency in possession.

Hearts' response came almost immediately. In the 76th minute, Greenville defender Anthony Patti was shown a red card for a professional handball, giving Portland a penalty shot and a chance to pull level. Ollie Wright in his 50th appearance for Hearts of Pine stepped up two minutes later and despite the goalie dancing around trying to distract his focus, Wright buried the equalizer on the right side of the net while the goalie dove left. Bringing Hearts back to 1-1, getting the players amped, and sending the whole Fitzpatrick Stadium into a frenzy.

From there, Portland pushed for a winner, making attacking substitutions shortly after the equalizer and committing more numbers forward. The final stretch saw sustained pressure in Greenville's half, with multiple attacking sequences developing around the box, though the decisive final ball never fully materialized.

Greenville had its own late moments in transition and from set pieces, but Portland managed the defensive phase well enough to see out the match and secure a point.

"We got the equalizer, but we couldn't find the go-ahead. I think time just ran out on us," said captain Michel Poon Angeron.

For Hearts, it was a night of persistence more than polish. The final pass did not come often enough, but Portland stayed in the match, kept forcing the issue, and turned late pressure into a deserved equalizer. Wright's penalty ensured Hearts left Fitzy with something to show for the night, adding another point in USL League One play.

"You can't just play around the edges and think that's going to be enough," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "You have to penetrate, you have to play in tight spaces, and you've got to be willing to play between the lines."

"Rhythm has been hard to find because the lineup has changed so much," Poon Angeron said. "We've dealt with a lot of injuries, and that makes it difficult to build consistency. As a group, you want continuity. You want to be able to play with the same faces over and over, because that's how connections really start to grow."

"If you get one of those chances early and put it away, it changes the whole game," Murphy said. "It forces them to come out a little more, which opens things up for us. But the game had no rhythm, especially in the second half. Between them slowing it down and some stoppages, it just never really flowed."

The night carried special meaning for midfielder Tyler Huck, who graduated from Bowdoin College earlier that morning before suiting up for Hearts at Fitzy. For Huck, the day stretched from a college commencement stage in Brunswick to a professional soccer match in Portland, where the Dirigo Union gave him another moment he will not soon forget.

"That was pretty special," Huck said of hearing the supporters sing a song created for him. "Never thought I'd hear someone singing my name in a song in a professional soccer game. But yeah, just trying to remember to be grateful for that and to give them what they deserve, which is putting 110% out there every day I play."

Next Up: Hearts remain at Fitzpatrick Stadium next Saturday, May 30, when they host Spokane Velocity FC in USL League One play. The matchup carries some added history for Portland, after Spokane ended Hearts' season in the playoffs last year.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.