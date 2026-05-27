Hearts of Pine Launches "Maine Soccer Summer" with Three Free Events

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine is launching Maine Soccer Summer, a three-event celebration of the world's game in the heart of Portland, bringing together fans, families, local businesses, and community partners around a shared belief: Maine is one of the best places in the country to watch soccer. All three events are free and open to the public.

Hearts has partnered with State Theatre, Portland Downtown, Soccer Maine, Kennedy Park FC, Kennedy Park Pickup Soccer, and other local organizations to create three unique events that celebrate soccer at every level, from the international stage to the grassroots game being played in neighborhoods across Maine.

"Maine has proven again and again that it shows up for soccer," said Hearts of Pine Founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. "From packed watch parties to sold-out matches at Fitzpatrick Stadium, this community has helped make the game feel bigger, louder, and more connected here. This programming is about bringing people together around that energy."

The series begins Friday, June 12, with a watch party at the State Theatre for the USMNT's first group stage match of the tournament against Paraguay. Hosted in partnership with State Theatre and Portland Downtown, the event will give fans a chance to gather in one of Portland's most iconic venues to cheer on the U.S. on the world stage. Doors open at 8 p.m., with kickoff set for 9 p.m.

On Friday, June 19, Hearts and Portland Downtown will bring soccer back to Monument Square for a downtown doubleheader watch party, building on the energy of the 2022 watch party held in the square. The event begins at 3 p.m. with the U.S. taking on Australia, followed by Hearts of Pine at Westchester SC at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to make a day of it downtown, visiting local restaurants and businesses and coming and going throughout the afternoon and evening. The event will feature summer programming, a beer garden, a Hearts merchandise tent, and a pep rally performance by The Valentine Band before the Hearts match kicks off.

"Soccer is a universal language that surpasses barriers and transcends divisions. Hearts of Pine has quickly become a shared identity for our state," said Cary Tyson, Executive Director of Portland Downtown. "Bringing hundreds of soccer fans to downtown Portland is a boon for our businesses. Shops on and around Monument Square will undoubtedly see increased traffic as attendees seek out food and refreshments between games."

Maine Soccer Summer will culminate Sunday, July 19, with Footy Fest, a day of play celebrating the world's game ahead of its biggest match. Hosted in partnership with Soccer Maine, Kennedy Park FC, and Kennedy Park Pickup Soccer, the event will feature multigenerational pickup soccer from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., facilitated by clubs and soccer organizations from across Maine.

Footy Fest will also include a family-friendly festival with kids' activities, a DJ, food trucks, and Hearts player appearances. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Kennedy Park FC will host tournament knockout rounds, including semifinals and finals, showcasing elite amateur soccer in the heart of the community.

Rather than centralizing a public watch party for the tournament final, Hearts is encouraging fans to support local soccer-friendly businesses throughout Portland, including partners such as The Zoo, Après, and other local gathering spots.

The three events continue Hearts' commitment to using soccer as a unifying force in Maine, creating spaces where fans can gather, celebrate, and experience the game together.

"Maine Soccer Summer is about more than watching matches," said Shari Levesque, Executive Director of Soccer Maine. "It's about celebrating the culture that is growing around the game here, from downtown Portland to Kennedy Park to every player, supporter, family, and local business helping build the soccer community in Maine."

Registration for the event at State Theatre is now open, and fans are encouraged to RSVP:

https://tickets.heartsofpine.com/event/maine-soccer-summer-watch-party-usa-vs-paraguay-0vg204







United Soccer League One Stories from May 27, 2026

Hearts of Pine Launches "Maine Soccer Summer" with Three Free Events - Portland Hearts of Pine

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