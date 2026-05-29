Sharks Weekly: Big Performances & Bigger Opportunities

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release









Corpus Christi Sharks defender Shannon Gomez (22) fights for the ball

(Corpus Christi FC) Corpus Christi Sharks defender Shannon Gomez (22) fights for the ball(Corpus Christi FC)

We had a very exciting week for our players. This week there was a major international call-up for Kaihim Thomas as the midfielder prepares to represent Trinidad and Tobago against South Korea.

Congratulations also go to Blake Bowen's USL League One Team of the Week selection following his incredible two-goal performance against defending champions One Knoxville SC in a dramatic 2-2 draw last Saturday.

Plus, get ready for the Sharks' next road test as Corpus Christi FC heads to Wisconsin for a Friday night matchup against Forward Madison FC.

NEXT HOME MATCH

Next match is Wednesday next week against Portland Hearts of Pine and we are sure it will be an action packed game.

Home Match Details: Corpus Christi FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026

Gates Open: 6:30PM

Location: Cabaniss Athletic Complex (3202 Cabaniss Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX 78415)

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.