Sharks Weekly: Big Performances & Bigger Opportunities
Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC News Release
We had a very exciting week for our players. This week there was a major international call-up for Kaihim Thomas as the midfielder prepares to represent Trinidad and Tobago against South Korea.
Congratulations also go to Blake Bowen's USL League One Team of the Week selection following his incredible two-goal performance against defending champions One Knoxville SC in a dramatic 2-2 draw last Saturday.
Plus, get ready for the Sharks' next road test as Corpus Christi FC heads to Wisconsin for a Friday night matchup against Forward Madison FC.
NEXT HOME MATCH
Next match is Wednesday next week against Portland Hearts of Pine and we are sure it will be an action packed game.
Home Match Details: Corpus Christi FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine
Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026
Gates Open: 6:30PM
Location: Cabaniss Athletic Complex (3202 Cabaniss Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX 78415)
Images from this story
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Corpus Christi Sharks defender Sam Roscoe
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Corpus Christi Sharks defender Shannon Gomez (22) fights for the ball
United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026
- Sharks Weekly: Big Performances & Bigger Opportunities - Corpus Christi FC
- New York Cosmos and KIPP Paterson Public Schools to Host SoccerFest 2026 at Hinchliffe Stadium - New York Cosmos
- Hearts of Pine, NECS Debut Granite Pre-Match Jersey for Survivorship Month - Portland Hearts of Pine
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