Corpus Christi FC Announces Prime Steakhouse Whiskey Bar as an Official Sponsor
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce Prime Steakhouse Whiskey Bar as an official sponsor.
Prime Steakhouse has been a committed supporter of Corpus Christi FC, previously hosting the USL1 team's first pro event on October 15, 2025, as the club introduced Éamon Zayed to lead the club as Head Coach and Sporting Director in 2026.
The family owned steakhouse and whiskey bar first opened its doors on October 13, 2022, winning the 2023 Caller-Times Best of the Best award for Best New Restaurant. Owner and Robstown native, Antonio "Tony" Gonzalez, has curated a "Prime experience for the finer things in life.
Striving for nothing short of an excellent dining experience, Prime Steakhouse Whiskey Bar serves only the best locally sourced prime beef, wet-aged 45-days for guests, along with signature cocktails and wine pairings from their extensive whiskey and wine selection.
Prime Steakhouse Whiskey Bar is located at 6326 Yorktown Blvd Suite 2, open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
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