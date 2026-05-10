CCFC Falls, 3-1, to Charlotte Independence Despite First Home Goal in Club History

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC (CCFC) fell 3-1 to Charlotte Independence on Saturday night at Cabaniss Soccer Field despite a historic first-half goal from captain, Patrick Langlois.

Charlotte opened the scoring in the 15th minute after applying early pressure and capitalizing on a chance inside the box, taking a 1-0 lead after a difficult opening stretch for Corpus Christi in possession.

The Sharks responded in the 35th minute with a historic moment. From a Blake Bowen corner kick, Christian Chaney helped create the opportunity as Patrick Langlois finished to level the match 1-1 and record the first home goal in club history.

The Independence regained control before halftime, scoring again in the 40th minute, sending Charlotte into halftime with a 2-1 advantage.

Corpus Christi pushed for an equalizer throughout the second half, generating attacking opportunities through Christian Chaney, Blake Bowen and substitute Alex Cerritos while continuing to pressure Charlotte on multiple corner kicks. Charlotte extended its lead in the second half with a third goal that ultimately put the match out of reach. Goalkeeper Mason McCreedy delivered a late save in stoppage time to prevent further damage as the visitors closed out the win.

The match featured several physical moments, including yellow cards issued to Nacho Abeal and Chaney, while Head Coach Eamon Zayed was also shown a yellow card during the second half. Dietrich was shown a red card from the bench in the 70th minute.

Defender Sam Roscoe pointed to defensive mistakes as the difference in the match.

"I think we probably shot ourselves in the foot with the two goals we conceded in the first half," Roscoe said. "We get back into the game in the second half, we kind of huff and puff, but once they get the third goal, that's probably the game done then. We'll have to look at ourselves in the mirror and bounce back for the Cup game next weekend."

Assistant coach Manuel Iwabuchi said the performance did not match the standard the team expected after strong outings in previous matches.

"Overall, just not the performance that we were expecting," Martinez said. "We came off the back of two good performances, and we wanted to make sure that we were being consistent and continuing that, but we fell flat today. It happens in this game. At the end of the day, we have one choice, and that's to react and figure out how to be better for next week. Hopefully next week we can make the fans a little more proud."

Corpus Christi now turns its attention to a quick turnaround as it prepares for USL Cup action next weekend.

Langlois, who scored the club's first home goal, said the group now shifts focus quickly.

"Yeah, disappointing night. I think it's a tough loss to take," Langlois said. "We've got a lot to work on, and we'll have to turn around and get right for the USL Cup this weekend."

CCFC will return home next Saturday to take on FC Tulsa in the USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 10, 2026

CCFC Falls, 3-1, to Charlotte Independence Despite First Home Goal in Club History - Corpus Christi FC

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