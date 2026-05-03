Corpus Christi FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in Home Opener vs Spokane Velocity FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - After six matches on the road to start the season, Corpus Christi FC (CCFC) opened their home campaign with a scoreless draw vs Spokane Velocity FC (4-1-2). Corpus Christi FC returned to Cabaniss Athletic Complex where they played many USL League Two matches at another field at the complex.

CCFC (0-3-3) had a few quality chances on the offensive end, however their tactics kept Spokane on their heels and never could get into an offensive rhythm.

For me, Spokane (is) up there with the best team in the league, them and Knoxville," Head Coach Eamon Zayed said. "I thought the lads showed a lot of heart, a lot of effort. We defended really, really well."

"A lot to build upon. That result last week against Chattanooga and tonight, two clean sheets in a row. Really positive. But if we show that heart and intensity and the way we defended, I've no doubt that final piece, the attacking piece, I've no doubt when that comes, we'll win these games."

Building an Offense

CCFC out-shot Spokane eight to seven, but failed to put one on frame. However, the Sharks offense proved they could breakdown Spokane in several instances. The Sharks played many balls over the top which stretched out Spokane and allowed the Sharks to step up further down field.

In the first half, a defensive mistake by Spokane allowed Nacho Abeal to take the ball away, turn and fire from about 25 yards out. His shot just slipped left of the goal.

Just before half time, Thomas Ritondale connected with the head of Christian Chaney on a corner kick. He forwarded the ball to Jack Keaney on the far post, who nearly put the ball away before the play was called offside.

CCFC's offense really picked up in the final 20 minutes of the match as they really worked to space out the Spokane back line. Blake Bowen got one final look at goal in stoppage time after a handball was called 20 yards from goal. He hit a well struck ball but just a foot to the left of the goal.

"We're a family here and we just need to fight for each other and keep building on that," Abeal said.

It was Nacho's return to playing in front of Corpus Christi Fans after spending the last two summers in Corpus Christi with the USL League Two team.

Defensive Prowess

Corpus Christi FC secured back-to-back clean sheets and both with Mason McCready leading from the net. McCready made his first start in League One play after securing the Sharks first win in the USL Cup last week. He had three saves on the night and made several athletic plays to knock down Spokane's crosses.

The back line was stellar once again, deterring any momentum from Spokane. Sam Roscoe was credited with five clearances along with Shannon Gomez. Jack Keaney added four himself.

"We had a very good response to a very strong team, one of the top teams in the league, historically. I think we showed we're able to keep up with this league and I think it's coming together piece by piece," Bubu Medina said. Another former USL League Two player who returned to play in Corpus Christi, having spent the previous two seasons there.

"A part from maybe a chance in the second, Spokane didn't really have much. So, it was a really solid defensive performance from the whole team," Zayed said.

Notable:

-Corpus Christi FC draws first pro match at home

-Mason McCready made his first league One start of the season and kept a clean sheet

-McCready has back-to-back clean sheets after starting and getting the win in last weeks USL Cup victory over Chattanooga

-Corpus Christi out-shot Spokane eight to seven

Goals:

Assists:

Yellow Cards: Chaney (2), Dietrich (2), Iwabuchi

CORPUS CHRISTI FC Spokane Velocity FC

8 SHOTS 7

0 SHOTS ON TARGET 3

3 SAVES 0

13 FOULS 13

6 CORNERS WON 2

2 OFFSIDES 1

3 YELLOW CARDS 1

0 RED CARDS 0







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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