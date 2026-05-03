Martinez Nets 50th Goal, Independence Draw Fort Wayne, 2-2

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Four goals flew in over the opening 15 minutes, but neither side could find a winner the rest of the way as the Charlotte Independence and Fort Wayne FC settled for a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

It was a breathless start in Fort Wayne's home opener at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, with both teams striking twice in a frantic opening stretch. Charlotte answered on both occasions through Christy Manzinga's first goal for the club and Enzo Martinez's milestone 50th in an Independence shirt.

It was a dream start for Fort Wayne, opening the scoring just four minutes in. After a scramble in front of Matt Levy, the loose ball fell to Taig Healy, who finished from close range to make it 1-0.

Charlotte responded almost immediately. Three minutes later, Manzinga capped off sharp buildup play with Joey Skinner and Viggo Ortiz, breaking into the box and slotting home for his first goal with the club.

The hosts struck again in the 10th minute, as Jayden Smith followed up a strong Levy save and tucked away the rebound to restore Fort Wayne's advantage.

The Independence answered once more-this time with history. In the 15th minute, Martinez worked free in the box and, with the outside of his boot, guided his finish past Bernd Schipmann to become the first player in club history to reach 50 goals.

Chances continued to come in waves. Jon Bakero nearly put Charlotte ahead in the 19th minute, finding Reudd Manin in the box, but Schipmann produced a diving stop. The Fort Wayne goalkeeper stayed busy late in the half as well, denying both Martinez and Jefferson Amaya to keep the match level.

Fort Wayne threatened early in the second half with a flurry of chances. Levy came off his line to disrupt Lilian Ricol before scrambling back to deny Daniel Oyetunde on a dangerous follow-up.

Charlotte's best look after the break came in the 71st minute, when Clay Dimick delivered a pinpoint cross to Souaibou Marou, but the forward couldn't direct his close-range header on target.

Both sides pushed for a late winner, but neither could find the decisive moment, settling for a point apiece after an electric opening spell.

POSTGAME SOUND

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the match and the atmosphere at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium:

"The stadium is really impressive. A gorgeous venue, a gorgeous place to play, and a great atmosphere. The game itself was scrappy and a bit sloppy. I think both teams will be disappointed and feel like they left points and opportunities on the table. We gave away a couple of very poor goals and we had a lot of moments that I thought were a bit atypical for us in terms of concentration and lapses. I thought we showed a lot of determination and fight to find a way back into the game twice."

Jeffries on Manzinga taking advantage of his start and Enzo bagging his 50th:

"Christy brings definitely a different dynamic for us to Marou. He's strong, able to hold the ball up, and still has good pace to run in behind with some ability one-on-one....I thought Enzo had a solid first half before having to come out at the start of the second half. He has shown a little bit of creativity in the final third for us and has been able to get the goals, but also make plays for us. He's such a competitor and pushes other guys to commit the same. He's been a real plus for us on both sides of the ball and his leadership."

Enzo Martinez on reaching the milestone:

"I wish we could have come out with the three points, but it's an honor to score goals when wearing this jersey and representing this club. We are now onto thinking about the next game and continuing to focus on getting three points."

Christy Manzinga on opening the scoring:

"Really happy to score my first goal with the Jacks. Unfortunately, we couldn't get three points today, but I'm very proud of the fighting spirit the team showed today. We are already focused on the next game and looking forward to getting back on the pitch."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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