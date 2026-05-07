Alvarez's Goal Springs Independence to Win over AC Boise

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Luis Alvarez scored the game-winner in the 82nd minute to vault Charlotte Independence to a 1-0 win over AC Boise on a rainy Wednesday night.

After coming on at halftime, Alvarez had a penalty saved and hit the post twice before grabbing his goal late to snag all three points in the first-ever clash between the two sides.

The first 25 minutes of play was dominated by AC Boise possession. The traveling team held a firm 60% share of the ball, often keeping it deep within the Charlotte third. To the Jacks' credit, Boise couldn't create any strong chances as the defensive front stood tall, allowing only one soft chance on goal.

The game's strongest opportunity early came from Boise captain Blake Bodily in the 28th minute. Off a recycled ball from a Boise set piece, the winger let fly from 30 yards, just skirting Matt Levy's post.

The Jacks pushed for a goal before the break as the rain poured down in Charlotte. Christopher Jaime drove the end line and fed Jon Bakero, who deflected it on goal. His shot struck the arm of Boise defender Jake Dengler, but it went undetected by the officials.

One more opportunity came for Jaime as the 45 minutes expired. The midfielder drove with the ball over half of the field, beat a man at the edge of the box, and fired a rocket that was pushed over by goalkeeper Jonathan Kliewer.

Levy committed robbery in the 55th minute. Denys Kostyshyn's shot ricocheted right to former Jack Tumi Moshobane at the penalty spot and his turn-around strike was denied brilliantly by the Independence goalkeeper.

The Independence were awarded a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Alvarez slipped Christy Manzinga in alone and the striker was taken down in the area by a flying Kliewer. Alvarez stepped up to the spot, but Kliewer made the save, diving down to his right.

Alvarez came close again in the 73rd minute. Miles Lyons fired from distance. He strike deflected to Souaibou Marou, who tapped it along to Alvarez. His spinning volley bounced off the post and out.

Seven minutes later, he struck the woodwork again. Driving on from midfield, Alvarez thundered a strike from outside the box, blasting off the crossbar.

But he would finally not be denied directly after. The Honduran and Marou worked a give-and-go, with Marou heading it back to him over the top. Right in his stride, Alvarez took his header off the bounce and past Kliewer.

Incredibly, Alvarez hit the post for a third time in the 88th minute. Firing from a free kick from nearly 35 yards, his sweet strike nearly dipped over Kliewar and under the bar.

The Independence were able to guide home the victory, remaining undefeated at home in all competitions before heading to Corpus Christi on Saturday.

POST-GAME SOUND

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the performance:

"A lot of work and grit. Boise is a very good team - talented and well coached, very organized, and their shape and style of play gave us a lot of difficulty. I thought we managed it. They had a good amount of possession in the first half, but I thought we weathered it really well, and then we created half chances out of it. ¬©I thought in the second half, we were able to push the game. The pace got higher, got a little stretched, and we were able to take advantage."

Jeffries on Alvarez turning into the super sub tonight:

"Luis was fantastic today. He came in and gave us a good energy boost and was really effective when he came into the middle and got the ball. He found good spots, made good passes, and obviously got into good spots to finish. I'm glad he put it the saves and posts behind him and moved on and found a way to get the winner."

Luis Alvarez on his goal:

"It was a bit unfortunate to not the finish the penalty, but thank God I had the support of my teammates, which allowed us to come together and I'm appreciative of the confidence shown by my teammates and the coach to keep trusting me in these moments."

Matt Levy on the clean sheet and a big win ahead of another game Saturday:

"Getting a clean sheet on top of all of it is really what we need in a very long three-game week. To get this midweek win going into a Corpus Christi away trip with tough travel is exactly what we need going into that game. I'm just super proud of the boys. The clean sheet was a long time coming, so hopefully we can keep this going."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026

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