Charlotte Independence Meets AC Boise for Midweek Clash

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence take on their second of three consecutive new USL League One sides, facing AC Boise on Wednesday night. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 7:30 PM

Who: Athletic Club Boise

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium

Watch: ESPN+ and WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence: 1-2-2 (13th Place, 5 points)

Last Time Out: 2-2 draw at Fort Wayne FC

AC Boise: 3-1-2 (5th Place, 11 points)

Last Time Out: 2-1 win vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves

Another First Matchup

Wednesday's meeting continues a stretch of three games against three new sides within USL League One for the Independence. The Jacks tied in Fort Wayne on Saturday. Charlotte will take on Corpus Christi FC on Saturday night to complete the trifecta of matches. The Jacks will travel to Boise to complete the home-and-home series on September 16 at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

Last Time Out

The Independence brought a point back home from their first visit to Ruoff Mortgage Stadium in Fort Wayne Saturday night. It was a furious first 15 minutes as both teams scored twice and did not find the back of the net the rest of the match. Christy Manzinga nabbed his first Charlotte goal to equalize early and Enzo Martinez scored his 50th club goal to make it 2-2 shortly after.

AC Boise moved their unbeaten streak to four matches with a 2-1 victory against Chattanooga this past weekend. Former Jack Tumi Moshobane found the back of the net for the home side to give them their second straight victory and remain undefeated at home.

Players to Watch

In his first start last time out, Manzinga bagged his first goal for the Independence.

Martinez now has three goals in his last two games in all competitions, bringing his club-high goal total to 50.

Prince Saydee returned from injury to make his first Charlotte Independence appearance in Fort Wayne this past weekend.

Denys Kostyshyn leads AC Boise with four goals, sitting a goal back from the league lead.

Moshobane has been a key contributor for the new side, scoring two goals this season. The former Jack appeared in 16 league games for Charlotte in 2025, adding an assist after joining in the middle of the season.

Looking Ahead

A date with the USL Championship winners!

The Independence take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Friday, May 15 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

As part of Salute to Sacrifice Night, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative challenge coin and all fans will be treated to post-game fireworks, weather permitting.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 4, 2026

Charlotte Independence Meets AC Boise for Midweek Clash - Charlotte Independence

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