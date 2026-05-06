Charlotte Independence Sign Goalkeeper Josh Burton to 25-Day Contract

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that goalkeeper Josh Burton has been signed to a 25-day contract.

Burton, 24, has made one professional appearance in his career, doing so with Naples United of the National Premier Soccer League in 2025. The young goalkeeper appeared in Naples' match against Miami FC in the U.S. Open Cup. Burton played collegiately with Huntingdon College in Alabama before transferring to Emanuel College in Boston, MA for his final two seasons.

Burton will be available for selection as the Independence take on AC Boise at American Legion Memorial Stadium Wednesday night.







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