USL League One All-Time Penalty Save Leader Javier Garcia Joins the New York Cosmos

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos has finalized the signing of goalkeeper Javier Garcia via transfer from AC Boise, adding one of USL League One's most accomplished shot-stoppers to the first-team roster.

Garcia, a 6-foot-2 goalkeeper from McAllen, Texas, brings extensive professional experience across both the USL Championship and USL League One. Known for his elite shot-stopping ability, composure, and command of the penalty area, he strengthens the Cosmos' goalkeeping group with leadership and a competitive edge.

"We are happy to bring along a goalkeeper like Javier with experience in the league," said Giuseppe Rossi, Head of Soccer for the Cosmos. "After watching his film, we feel confident he can integrate quickly within our Cosmos culture."

Garcia began his professional career with Rio Grande Valley FC in the USL Championship in 2021 before joining El Paso Locomotive FC, where he continued to develop across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2025, he signed with Texoma FC ahead of its inaugural USL League One campaign and quickly established himself as one of the league's standout players.

During the 2025 season, Garcia earned USL League One Player of the Month honors in May and was recognized eight times for Save of the Week. He also set league records for penalty saves, cementing his reputation as one of the top goalkeepers in the league and its all-time leader in penalty stops.

"We've had our eye on Javier Garcia for a while and decided that now was the time to make a move," said Cosmos Head Coach Davide Corti. "He is a top-quality USL keeper, and we will have tough competition for playing time moving forward."

Cosmos and Julian Lacher mutually agree to part ways

The Cosmos and Julian Lacher have mutually agreed to end his playing agreement with the club.

"Last week Julian expressed his desire to accept a college scholarship," said Cosmos head of soccer, Giuseppe Rossi. "He is a bright young talent and we wish him best of luck as he embarks on his college career."

For information on tickets and how to be part of the matchday experience at Hinchliffe Stadium, please visit our tickets page.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026

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