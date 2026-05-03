Spokane Defense Holds Strong on the Road in 0-0 Draw with Corpus Christi FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - Spokane fought hard in a 0-0 draw against Corpus Christi FC on Saturday night, as both sides battled through a tough match in Corpus Christi's first home match in club history.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman reflected on the performance following the result.

"They can be a tough team to play against with their direct and physical style, but we handled it well and kept a clean sheet and allowed no shots on target, which was a good defensive response after the Sacramento game," Veidman said. "However, we had chances to win the game and should be walking away with the three points and lacked the quality needed in decisive moments."

Velocity FC entered the match searching for their first road win of the season, while Corpus Christi looked to build momentum after securing its first professional victory on April 25.

Spokane controlled possession for much of the first half but struggled to convert that control into scoring chances. Their first opportunity came in the seventh minute off a turnover, but the attempt sailed wide left.

Corpus Christi generated the more dangerous chances early, forcing Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio into action. A header in the third minute went over the bar, followed by a shot off the crossbar in the 15th minute and another attempt from the top of the box that narrowly missed left.

The home team continued to apply pressure late in the half, earning multiple corner kicks and nearly breaking through in the 45th minute. A deflected ball inside the box led to a close-range shot, but Merancio made a diving effort to keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.

Despite Spokane's advantage in possession, Corpus Christi finished the first half with more shot attempts and corner kicks, highlighting Spokane's difficulty in creating clear scoring opportunities.

Spokane looked to increase its attacking presence in the second half, with a shot down the middle in the 50th minute that rolled just wide. Veidman made an attacking substitution in the 62nd minute, bringing on forward Anuar Peláez in place of Nil Vinyals.

The match opened up in the final stages, with both sides pushing for a late win. In the 80th minute, Spokane nearly found a breakthrough when a throw-in led to a bicycle kick attempt from Shavon John-Brown, forcing a save from Corpus Christi goalkeeper Mason McCready, who made his first appearance of the season tonight.

Andre Lewis reflected on the team's missed opportunities following the match.

"We've had our chances today and we were hoping for the three points tonight. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the ball in the back of the net, but we've got a clean sheet, and that's important away from home," Lewis said. "Now we recover, go back to training and get to play in front of our incredible fans that are always pushing us until the end and get a win."

Spokane created one final opportunity in the 88th minute when a long cross was deflected out for a corner kick, but the ensuing header was handled cleanly by McCready.

Corpus Christi had a last chance in stoppage time with a strong strike from the left side, but the attempt curled just wide of the post, sealing the 0-0 result.

Merancio emphasized the team's defensive performance and mindset moving forward.

"It was a fight, and we knew it would be like that since we came here," Merancio said. "It's always important to give credit to the team to put in a good defensive performance, that is the foundation to be a good team. We are disappointed with the result. We came to win, but it's always important to keep a clean sheet. Now our focus is to keep improving as a team and get ready for Naples."

Following tonight's draw, the team will come home to ONE Spokane Stadium for a three-game home stretch, beginning with a match against FC Naples on May 10, who currently sit at the top of the table. The game versus FC Naples is set to kickoff at 3:00 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets, please visit Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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