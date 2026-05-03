Late Goal Sink Triumph in First Meeting with Omaha

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Omaha, NE - A back-and-forth battle in Nebraska saw Greenville create chances but ultimately fall 2-0 to Omaha in their first meeting of the season, with late moments defining the result.

Greenville showed early intent, testing Omaha's back line within the opening minutes. In the 8th minute, Deshane Beckford forced a shot on target, setting the tone against a defense that looked vulnerable under pressure. Just two minutes later, Rodrigo Robles weaved past a defender and delivered a dangerous ball across the box to Beckford, who returned it into the middle, but couldn't apply the finishing touch.

Omaha found moments of their own, requiring Amal Knight to come up with a key save in the 12th minute to keep things level. The physicality increased as the half progressed, with Ivan Agyaakwah entering the referee's book in the 25th minute.

Greenville earned their first corner in the 38th minute and nearly broke through just before halftime. In the 42nd minute, Azaad Liadi rose to meet a cross from Fritz, sending a header crashing off the crossbar-just inches away from giving the Triumph the lead.

The second half began without changes, but Omaha struck first in the 52nd minute from Kempes Tekiela to take a 1-0 advantage. Greenville responded quickly, nearly equalizing in the 54th minute when Beckford connected on a cross from Akio, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

A historic moment came in the 66th minute as Brandon Fricke became the first player in league history to reach 15,000 regular-season minutes-an impressive milestone in an otherwise difficult night.

As Greenville chased an equalizer late, Omaha capitalized in stoppage time in the 90+1 minute, Tekiela secured his brace, doubling the lead and putting the match out of reach.

The Triumph will return to home play on May 9th as they take on the Richmond Kickers at Historic Riggs Field on the campus of Clemson University-the final match before the move to their forever home at GE Vernova Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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