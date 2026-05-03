Sarasota Paradise vs Forward Madison FC Preview

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise are back in action this Saturday, as they welcome Forward Madison FC to Premier Sports Campus for the two clubs' first-ever meeting. Both the Paradise and Flamingos come into this matchup tied at 7 points apiece, despite Forward Madison playing fewer league matches.

SETTING THE SCENE

Sarasota enters this matchup on the heels of a two-match week that saw them experience vastly different emotions. In league play, they defeated Corpus Christi 2-1 thanks to goals from Anderson Rosa and Sander Røed that put them in the driver's seat for most of the game. Saturday's USL Cup match versus Tampa Bay Rowdies ended in a 2-0 defeat, though goalkeeper Alex Sutton delivered a standout 11-save performance.

SUTTON'S SUPERLATIVE

Alex Sutton's 11-save performance versus the Rowdies didn't go unnoticed, as he was honored by USL League One with a spot on their Team of the Round for Round 1 of the USL Cup. Sutton was a thorn in the Rowdies side for most of the night, using all of his 6'2" frame to stretch out and block numerous Rowdies shots to keep the game within reach early. His most memorable moment came in the closing minutes when he made a highlight-reel worthy double save to deny Tampa Bay a third goal on the night.

KEYS TO THE MATCH

Attack Mode - Paradise found the net twice in their win versus Corpus Christi last Wednesday and will look to continue that momentum against a Forward Madison defense that has allowed at least five shots on goal in each of its first four matches.

Super Sutton - Goalkeeper Alex Sutton comes into this matchup tied for third in the league with 20 saves and fresh off a standout performance versus the Rowdies in the USL Cup. Expect him to give the Flamingos trouble in goal.

Røed to Glory - Sander Røed returned from injury last Wednesday and made his presence felt, assisting one goal and scoring the other. As a constant playmaker and provider, look for him to help lead the charge when the Paradise enter goal-scoring territory.

GAME DETAILS

When: May 1, 2026

Where: Premier Sports Campus

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Tickets: tickets.sarasotaparadise.us







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