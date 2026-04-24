Sarasota Paradise Launch Youth Academy

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise today announced the official launch of its youth academy, marking a significant step in the club's commitment to elite talent development and professional player pathway.

Beginning in the Fall of 2026, the Academy will feature nine competitive teams ranging from U10 to U18, providing a professionalized developmental pathway for the region's top young talent, designed to develop the next generation of soccer talent on Florida's Gulf Coast.

By establishing a formal Academy structure alongside its first team and community initiatives, Sarasota Paradise continues to strengthen its position as the focal point of the region's growing soccer landscape.

Under the leadership of Technical Director Mika Elovaara, the Academy will implement a philosophy designed to provide a professional and holistic developmental environment where the club core values of inspiration, discipline, transparency, accountability, growth and results are tangibly experienced. Each age group will feature one dedicated team, providing multiple entry points for young players and ensuring an elite environment for all participants.

"Sarasota Paradise was founded on the premise of creating a pathway for our local players to the world's biggest stages. We are excited to launch our youth academy teams this fall and start the process of building a true, professional pathway for our talented young players," said Marcus Walfridson, Founder and CEO of Sarasota Paradise.

"Our main mission for the academy is to develop players who have the ability required to sign a professional contract with our first team. But there is a secondary, foundational mission: to develop players' love for the game and help them grow into great adults, who are contributing members of society. At the end of the day, we are here for our community, and hopefully, we can help more local young players reach the world's biggest stages."

"As our club continues to grow, we will always stay tuned into and listen to the needs of our community," said Mika Elovaara, Technical Director. "After we launched our supplemental programming and with the early success of our U20 programming, it has become clear that providing a professional pathway to the young players in the area is the next step we want to take in our growth already this year. Having worked in several environments for the past 20+ years where players have reached youth national teams, top level college placement and USL and MLS professional opportunities, I am excited to build a pathway for the local players, helping them in the pursuit of their dreams with our club leadership and staff."

In addition to the full-time academy teams, the club will continue supplemental programming and plans to expand its youth reach through professional camps and clinics throughout the year. Players will also participate in top level tournaments in the US and have an opportunity to experience international travel as well as high level experiences with our numerous international guests throughout the year.

Tryouts for the inaugural Fall 2026 season will take place the week of April 27, 2026 at Premier Sports Campus. Parents and players can learn more and register at https://www.sarasotaparadise.us/about-youth-academy/.

Questions regarding the Academy and tryouts can be directed to academy@sarasotaparadise.us







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