One Knox SC Teams up with Clean Eatz

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC announced on Friday a new partnership with Clean Eatz to promote healthy, active lifestyles both on and off the pitch. This exciting collaboration with the health-inspired quick-service restaurant reinforces the club's commitment to player performance, community wellness and sustainable habits through clean eating.

"Clean Eatz is a brand driving huge impacts in people's lives in Knoxville through healthy eating," said One Knoxville SC Vice President of Partnerships Ami Rabiel, "Not only do we intend to work with Clean Eatz to support our athletes' nutrition and performance, but we aim to work with Clean Eatz to educate and provide ways for fans to interact with Clean Eatz, and ultimately, change lives through healthy living."

Throughout the season, One Knoxville SC players and staff will incorporate Clean Eatz meals into their daily routines, ensuring that they are fueled with balanced, nutritious food designed to optimize performance and recovery. Beyond supporting athletes, the partnership aims to share the benefits of clean eating with fans and the broader Knoxville community.

More than a restaurant that provides freshly-made meals, Clean Eatz is a mission-driven organization focused on changing lives through clean, balanced food, education and motivational support with three locations across the Knoxville community. By offering accessible meal planning solutions that save time and money, Clean Eatz empowers individuals to take control of their personal wellness, regardless of lifestyle.

"Partnering with One Knoxville SC feels like a natural fit for us," Clean Eatz General Manager Zach Sattler said. "Both brands are built around fueling performance, building community, and creating experiences people can rally behind. We're excited to support the club and its fans, and to continue growing something special here in Knoxville."

Together, One Knoxville SC and Clean Eatz will highlight the importance of nutrition in achieving peak performance and overall well-being. This partnership marks an exciting step toward inspiring healthier choices and fostering a stronger, more vibrant community.







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