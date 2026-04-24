The Autumn Gold & Black Primed for Prinx Tires USL Cup Debut at Louisville City FC

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is coming off its first victory in professional soccer, a 1-0 victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on April 11. Louisville City FC is atop the USL Championship standings with a 5-1-1 record, including a 1-0 victory over Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday.

Now these two clubs - Fort Wayne FC and Louisville City FC - will collide in a Prinx Tires USL Cup match 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Check out Fort Wayne FC's game notes and Louisville City FC's game notes.

The match will air on ESPN+.

The official Fort Wayne FC watch party, for those not making the trip to Louisville, will be at JK O'Donnell's Irish Ale House.

For Fort Wayne FC (1-2-1), it'll be the conclusion of five straight road matches to begin the club's first season in USL League One before the opening of Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on May 2. It'll also be Fort Wayne FC's first experience in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, a tournament that pits teams from USL Championship and USL League One in a World Cup-style annual tournament.

Each club will play four group-stage matches in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. In addition to facing Louisville City FC, Fort Wayne will have Cup matches against USL Championship's Indy Eleven (May 16 at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium), USL League One's Union Omaha (June 6 in Nebraska), and USL Championship's Detroit City FC (July 11 at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium). Also in six-team Group 4 are Forward Madison of USL League One and Lexington SC of USL Championship.

During group play, any matches tied at the end of regulation will proceed directly to penalty kick shootouts. The Cup points system is as follows: Three points for a win in regulation; one point for a draw at the end of regulation; one additional point for winning in penalty kicks; zero points for a regulation loss.

Seven group winners and one wildcard will advance to the quarterfinals Aug. 13. The semifinals will be Sept. 9 and the final Oct. 4.

In Fort Wayne FC's last outing, Taig Healy's goal 44 seconds into the first half proved to be the winner for the Autumn Gold & Black. Healy was honored with the USL League One Goal of the Week following an online vote. Bernd Schipmann had two saves for the Fort Wayne FC clean sheet - the 28th of his USL League One career, putting him in fourth place in league history. Akira Fitzgerald is third with 31.

Louisville City FC has been led by Jansen Wilson, who has three goals and two assists this season, his third with the Boys in Purple. Goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux has been in net for both of Louisville City's clean sheets this season, and the team is 3-1-0 at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville City FC's season has included a victory over a Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, in the US Open Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 24, 2026

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