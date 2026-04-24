Ualefi Reis to Miss Rest of Season

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC today announced that midfielder Ualefi Reis will miss the remainder of the 2026 season following successful knee surgery.

The procedure was completed last week and went well, with Reis now beginning his recovery process. The club extends its sincere thanks to the medical team at Center for Sports Medicine for their expertise, care, and continued support throughout the process.

While Reis will be sidelined from match play, he will remain an integral part of the organization, joining the coaching staff in a supporting role as he works his way back to full fitness.

"Ualefi being out for the season is a huge loss for our team and our club," said Head Coach Scott Mackenzie. "He means so much to everyone here, both on and off the pitch, and his absence will certainly be felt. That said, knowing the person he is, I have no doubt he'll come back stronger and more motivated than ever. We're excited to have Wally continue to be involved behind the scenes, helping the group and driving us forward for the rest of the season."

The entire Chattanooga Red Wolves organization looks forward to supporting Reis throughout his recovery and welcoming him back to the pitch.







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