Kickers Host Charlotte Independence to Begin USL Cup Play

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers continue their four match homestand, hosting Charlotte Independence in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at City Stadium on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

Richmond claimed a gritty 2-1 victory over USL League One foe Union Omaha on Saturday, April 18 at City Stadium.

Darwin Espinal fired a strike from the top of the box into the top left corner in the 6th minute to give the Kickers an early lead.

Tarik Pannholzer capitalized on a rebound from an Espinal shot to finished to restore the lead and provide the eventual winner in the 57th minute.

Yann Fillion tallied three crucial saves, putting together another strong performance in net to seal the victory.

With the result, Richmond holds a 6-5-4 record all-time against Union Omaha.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 3-8-5 record against Charlotte Independence since 2017 and a 3-4-3 mark since joining USL1.

The two clubs last faced each other on September 20, 2025, with Charlotte claiming a 3-2 win at City Stadium.

The Kickers last win over Charlotte was a 1-0 victory on Sept. 14, 2024 at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Numbers to Know

1: Saturday marks Richmond's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the season

2: Forward Tarik Pannholzer has scored two goals in the clubs last three matches across all competitions.

4: Four members of the Richmond Kickers were named to the USL1 Team of the Week as Darwin Espinal, Tarik Pannholzer, Ali Sasankhah and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky each earned recognition.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

The Kickers conclude their four match homestand, challenging Westchester SC at City Stadium on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Get your tickets today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 24, 2026

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