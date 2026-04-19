Kickers Take 3 Points at Home, Claim 2-1 Win against Union Omaha

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers (1-3-1) claimed a gritty 2-1 victory over USL League One foe Union Omaha on Friday at City Stadium.

Richmond struck early with a stunning opener from Darwin Espinal and stayed composed in a physical battle with Union Omaha. After conceding off a corner to level things before halftime, the Kickers responded quickly in the second half with Tarik Pannholzer finishing off a rebound to regain the lead. Strong defending and clutch saves from Yann Fillion down the stretch sealed a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Union Omaha was led by Brent Kallman who equalized before the half.

Breaking Down The Action

Darwin Espinal fired a strike from the top of the box into the top left corner in the 6th minute to give the Kickers an early lead.

Union Omaha earned a corner, but Yann Fillion made the save in the 18th minute.

Fillion tipped away another dangerous ball in the 20th minute to keep Richmond in front.

Omaha equalized off a corner through Brent Kallman in the 21st minute.

The match was level 1-1 at halftime.

Owen O'Malley entered the match for Austin Amer in the 56th minute.

Tarik Pannholzer capitalized on a rebound from Espinal's shot and finished to restore the lead in the 57th minute.

O'Malley played a ball to Espinal on the left, and a misplayed pass from an Omaha defender nearly led to a goal, but the keeper denied Josh Kirkland int he 64th minute.

On a corner in the 65th minute, Mujeeb Murana got a touch on a header, but the goalkeeper made the save.

Lucca Dourado and Landon Johson came on for Kirkland and Nils Seufert in the 70th minute.

Daniel Moore and Beckett Howell entered for Pannholzer and Murana in the 80th minute.

Omaha earned a free kick in the 82nd minute, but the Kickers backline cleared the set piece with a header.

Fillion made another crucial save on a late Omaha free kick in the 95th minute.

Omaha had a final corner in the 98th minute, but Sam Layton headed it clear.

The final whistle sounded and Richmond secured a 2-1 win.

Notable Numbers

1: Darwin Espinal scored his first goal of the 2026 season.

1: Richmond secured its first USL1 win of the season and third in all competitions.

3: Yann Fillion tallied three crucial saves on the night.

5: Saturday marked Richmond's fifth USL1 Regular Season match and second at home.

6: Richmond earned its sixth win over Union Omaha all-time.

10: The Kickers tallied ten total shots on the night.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

18: The Kickers totaled 18 clearances in the match.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

100: Dakota Barnathan was honored for his 100th USL1 cap as a Richmond Kicker after the match.

Series History

With the result, Richmond holds a 6-5-4 record all-time against Union Omaha

The two clubs last faced each other on June 25, 2025, with Richmond claiming a 4-3 win in Nebraska.

The Kickers swept the season series in 2025, earning a 1-0 win on April 9, 2025 at City Stadium

Richmond has held a 2-2-1 record vs. Union Omaha over the last two seasons.

Up Next

The Kickers continue USL1 Regular Season play, hosting Charlotte Independence at City Stadium on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 18, 2026

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