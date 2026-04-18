Hearts Announce Signing of Defender Joshua Drack

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Hearts of Pine have signed 26-year-old defender Joshua Drack, adding a versatile option at left back to the squad for the 2026 USL League One season.

Drack brings a range of professional experience having been selected 16th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by the LA Galaxy, along with spending time with Huntsville City FC, Charleston Battery, and Westchester SC before making the move to Hearts. With a high-energy style of play that aligns with Head Coach Bobby Murphy's system, Murphy expects Drack to be a strong fit on and off the pitch.

"We are excited to add Josh," said Murphy. "He's a player both Yuta and I have been aware of since his college days. We believe his ability and experience will be a tremendous asset moving forward."

"It's the people, the club, and the style of play," said Drack. "It's high tempo, high energy. That really fits how I play. It just felt like a great fit all around."

Drack is no stranger to Fitzpatrick Stadium, having previously experienced the atmosphere from the opposing side last season with Westchester SC, that match left a lasting impression.

"It was so fun. You don't see that everywhere in this league," he said. "The whole experience felt like real professional soccer. I'm just really excited to be on this side of it now."

As he settles into the group, Drack is ready to contribute and connect with supporters.

"Hearts fans can expect me to be high energy, vocal, and working hard the whole game," said Drack. "Things won't always go perfectly, but my effort will always be there."

Hearts can also confirm that as per the terms of his performance based contract, Adam Armour has left the club with immediate effect. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

All signings are pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Roster here. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 18, 2026

Hearts Announce Signing of Defender Joshua Drack - Portland Hearts of Pine

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