Hearts of Pine Earn Hard-Fought Point in Scoreless Draw with One Knoxville SC

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine returned to Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday night, playing to a 0-0 draw in front of a sellout crowd of 6,153 in their 2026 home opener.

While the scoreline remained level, the atmosphere told a different story.

From the opening whistle, Fitzpatrick Stadium was electric. Supporters packed the stands and stayed on their feet throughout the match, creating a relentless home-field energy that fueled Portland's performance across all 90 minutes.

The Hearts came out with intent, pressing high and moving the ball with purpose in the attacking third. Early chances signaled Portland's attacking mindset, including a dangerous header off a corner and multiple opportunities that narrowly missed the target.

The first half was interrupted by a lengthy stoppage following a collision that resulted in Portland forward Masashi Wada being taken off the field by ambulance. The delay extended the half significantly, and both teams were forced to reset physically and emotionally before play resumed.

"Restarting after something like that is always a little strange, not just physically but emotionally. I thought the group handled it pretty well," said Head Coach Bobby Murphy.

Defensively, the Hearts remained organized and disciplined, limiting clear opportunities while controlling key moments in transition. In the second half, Portland continued to apply pressure, particularly on set pieces, where several deliveries into the box created threatening chances.

"We showed our identity a lot more tonight," said Michel Poon-Angeron. "It's not 100% there yet, but we're taking steps in the right direction."

"Overall, we probably didn't do enough to win it. In the final third, we need to be better with our final balls and creating chances," said Murphy. Still, the performance reflected a step forward. Portland showed improved chemistry, sharper movement, and a clearer identity; pressing aggressively, winning second balls, and playing on the front foot.

Saturday also marked a welcome return, as Jadon Jones-Riley made his way back onto the field for the Hearts after being sidelined with injury, adding a boost to the squad as the season continues to take shape.

"It felt amazing to be back," said Jones-Riley. "A lot of dark nights, lonely nights, blood, sweat, and tears, but it was all worth it to get back out there."

Beyond the result, the night underscored the growing connection between the club and the Portland community. Every challenge and attacking movement was met with energy from the stands, reinforcing Fitzpatrick Stadium as one of the most difficult environments in the league.

UP NEXT: Portland is back at Fitzpatrick Stadium next week to take on FC Naples. With the energy of a packed house behind them, the Hearts will look to take another step forward and turn progress into points.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

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