Hearts of Pine Granted USL W League Franchise

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine and the United Soccer League announced today that the club has officially secured rights to a USL W League franchise, set to kick off in May 2027. Season ticket deposits for the inaugural USL W League season will go on sale Thursday, June 11 at 12PM ET at tickets.uslwmaine.com.

The addition of USLW Maine marks a significant step in the club's commitment to expanding opportunities for girls and women in soccer across Maine, creating a visible pathway for girls and women in soccer across the state.

"The announcement of a USL W team is an incredible step for women's sports in Maine," said Hannah Sirois, Vice President of Fan Experience for Hearts of Pine. "This is about living our values, expanding access to the sport and the matchday experience we've built, and giving girls across Maine the chance to see themselves on the field. We believe Maine can be a leader in the growth of women's soccer, not just part of it."

The USL W League is a pre-professional women's soccer league designed to bridge the gap between youth, college, and the professional game, giving high-level collegiate players meaningful summer competition while maintaining their NCAA eligibility. The USL W League season runs from May through July and is designed around the college calendar, allowing players to compete in a high-level summer environment while maintaining NCAA eligibility.

The launch of a USL W League team builds on the incredible momentum around soccer in our state and creates a new platform for women and girls to lead and compete," said Governor Janet Mills. "Hearts of Pine has brought Maine people together in a powerful way, and I am excited to see that same energy help grow the women's game here in Maine.

For Hearts of Pine, the launch of a women's team comes amid growing national interest in women's soccer and increasing enthusiasm for the sport across Maine. Strong participation rates, community interest, and the rapid growth of Hearts' supporter base have all reinforced the demand for increased access to the sport and more visible opportunities for women athletes in Maine.

"We are so thrilled to be taking this step in growing the game here in Maine," said Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Hearts of Pine's Founder and Chief Community Officer. "Having a women's team has been part of the plan since day one. The community has been asking for this, and we are excited to make it official. Maine is ready for this moment. This is about creating new ways for Mainers to connect with the sport, new pathways for players to develop, and more opportunities for women and girls across the state to see themselves represented on the pitch."

In March, Hearts of Pine held a series of Town Halls seeking community input to explore bringing a USL W League team to Portland, Maine. Over the past three months, staff, supporters, and community members have explored the vision for a women's team, reinforcing the importance of community involvement at every step in building the club. Feedback showed a strong connection to the Hearts of Pine identity, while also highlighting the importance of giving the women's team its own distinct voice, culture, and sense of purpose.

"Hearts of Pine has shown what's possible when a club is built with a deep commitment to its community, and we're confident it will bring that same purpose and intention to the launch of its women's team," said Joel Nash, Senior Vice President of USL Youth and Pre-Professional. "The arrival of the USL W League in Maine will strengthen the pathway for women's soccer in a region with tremendous passion for the game, while creating a meaningful new platform for players, supporters and the next generation of young fans across the state."

The matchday experience will reflect the same community-first approach that has defined Hearts of Pine since the club's launch: a festival-style environment, community partners, local vendors, supporter-led culture, and a welcoming atmosphere for fans across Maine. The USLW Maine team plans to play its home matches at Fitzpatrick Stadium, pending Portland City Council approval of an amendment to the club's lease agreement.

Season ticket deposits for the inaugural USL W League season will go on sale Thursday, June 11 at 12PM ET at tickets.uslwmaine.com. The club expects inaugural season ticket plans to include approximately six home matches, with additional details on seat selection and single-match tickets to be shared in the coming months.

USLW Maine will compete in the USL W League's Northeast Division alongside clubs like Vermont Green FC and Hartford Athletic, with final divisional alignment and opponents to be confirmed by the league ahead of the 2027 season.

Fans can expect additional details on team identity, technical staff, player identification, ticketing, and community programming to be shared as the club continues preparations for the 2027 season.

For more information about USLW Maine, visit uslwmaine.com

About the USL W League

The USL W League is a pre-professional league aimed at developing the next generation of talent in women's soccer. Designed primarily for college-eligible players, the league provides high-level summer competition, regional play, national exposure, and development opportunities while allowing athletes to maintain NCAA eligibility. Learn more about the USL W League here. About Portland Hearts of Pine

Portland Hearts of Pine is Maine's professional soccer club, with its men's team competing in USL League One. Based in Portland and playing home matches at Fitzpatrick Stadium, Hearts of Pine was founded with a community-first vision rooted in the belief that soccer can bring people together, create a stronger sense of place, and be a force for good across Maine. Through its matches, impact programming, partnerships, and growing supporter culture, the club is committed to building something that belongs to all of Maine. For more information, visit heartsofpine.com.







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