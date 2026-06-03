Cosmos Face Hartford Athletic in Regional Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to action in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as they take on Hartford Athletic in another important group stage matchup. The fixture presents a major test for the Cosmos, as Hartford competes in the USL Championship, one division above USL League One.

The Cosmos enter the match riding momentum following a dramatic comeback victory against Westchester SC in their last Prinx Tires USL Cup outing. The match was capped off by a late stoppage-time winner that secured an important three points and kept the Cosmos firmly in the fight within Group 5 play.

Now, the challenge increases against one of the strongest opponents on the schedule. Hartford Athletic currently sits atop the Group 5 standings, bringing the physicality, experience, and pace of a higher division club into the matchup. For the Cosmos, the match presents another opportunity to measure themselves against top competition and continue proving their growth throughout the season.

This matchup also carries added excitement for Cosmos Country, as the regional group format of the Prinx Tires USL Cup continues to create intense local battles throughout the region. With clubs from multiple divisions competing for advancement, every match carries significance and an added sense of pride and bragging rights across the regional soccer landscape.

For the Cosmos, the match is another opportunity to show resilience, compete at a high level, and continue building momentum as both league and Prinx Tires USL Cup play begin to intensify deeper into the season.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026

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