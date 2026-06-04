Greenville Triumphant Tonight over Forward

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Tonight's match began under full sun in the first-ever match at GE Vernova Park! Forward were tested early by a well-placed corner delivered by former Flamingo, Devin Boyce, but were able to thwart the effort and send the blow glancing. Following the corner, the Mingos went on the attack and stayed on it with their first real chance coming in the 13' off of a well-delivered corner of their own. It was Greenville that was first to strike, however, with Liadi finding the back of the net in the 14'. FMFC had another big chance in the 22' when Annor Gyamfi found himself 1-v-1 with Greenville keeper, Amal Knight, but was unable to slip the ball past him. Castro sent in a beautiful ball into the box in the 38' that was inches away from connection with Annor Gyamfi's head to level. Gebhard put one on frame in the 41' but sent it straight into Knight's waiting arms. Despite leading in possession and shots on goal, the 'Gos headed into the break a goal down.

Greenville had the first big chance of the second half in the 51' when a shot from Herrera went blazing over the bar. FMFC had another great chance when Kevin Carmichael connected with a ball in the box but sent it inches wide. The Mingos looked to jumpstart their offense in the 60' with three sets of fresh legs entering the match. Forward had a huge chance in the 80' when Kanyane ripped a set piece shot outside of the box that curled perfectly into the frame but was punched away by Knight. Karamoko took a shot in the 86' but it lifted just over the top corner. Harms scooped up a shot in the 90' to keep the match within reach in the dying moments. Despite a flurry of opportunities for the 'Gos late in the game, Forward were unable to claw their way back tonight. The birds ended a goal down at the final whistle.

Goal Summary

1-0 GVL (14') - Liadi

Disciplinary Summary

(44') GVL Seagrist - Yellow Card

(45'+2) GVL Boyce- Yellow Card

(56') GVL Liadi- Yellow Card

(79') GVL Herrera- Yellow Card

(84') MAD Toure- Yellow Card

(89') MAD Segbers- Yellow Card

(90' +2) MAD K. Carmichael- Yellow Card

Next Match

Up next, Forward Madison FC will take part in their third USL Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the year. The Mingos will hit the road to take on USL Championship club, Indy Eleven, in Indianapolis. This Midwest matchup will kickoff at 6pm on Saturday, June 6th. Forward faithful can catch all of the action at the Official Watch Party in the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can further support the Club by purchasing single-game, season tickets, or shopping the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy, #5 Shannon, #6 Kanyane, #11 N'goubou (Karamoko 71'), #12 Torres, #14 Annor Gyamfi, #16 Castro (Segbers 60'), #17 Gebhard (R. Carmichael 60'), #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma (Bolma 60')

SUBS: Machasen, Manske, Romanshyn, Toure

GVL: #13 Knight, #12 Lee, #5 Fricke, #15 Patti, #22 Fritz (Meek 74'), #20 Seagrist, #18 Evans, #8 Herrera, #7 Boyce (Akio 69'), #19 Liadi, #25 Castro (Robles 15')

SUBS: Torman, Polak, Wu, Bouregy







United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026

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