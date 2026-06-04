Forward Madison FC Sign Defender Joe Hildal on Academy Contract for 2026 Season

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC has signed defender, Joe Hildal, to an Academy Contract, pending league and federation approval. Hildal joins the Flamingos as a promising defensive presence with experience across multiple levels.

The 18-year-old Madison-native brings pace, physicality and composure to the 'Mingos back line. Known for his quality in possession and ability to impact matches on set pieces, Hildal adds value to the First Team as the Club continues its eighth season at Breese Stevens Field.

"Since the first day Joe joined the Forward Madison FC Academy, he has consistently demonstrated many of the qualities required to become a top-level center back," said Forward Madison FC Academy Director, Aaron Hohlbein. "Joe reads the game exceptionally well, is disciplined and reliable in his positioning, and has grown into a strong organizer.

"Under the guidance of Academy coaches like Jorg Brendel and Laurie Bell, Joe has continued to mature into a player ready for the opportunity with the First Team. We're incredibly proud to see him sign an Academy Contract and are excited to follow the next chapter of his journey with Forward Madison FC."

Hildal becomes the second player to advance through the Forward Madison Youth Academy system and sign with the FMFC First Team, showcasing the Club's commitment to cultivating homegrown talent.

The Madison East High School standout first joined First Team training this past June at just 17 years old. Since then, he has continued to train regularly with the professional squad while still representing the Academy. During the 2025-26 season, Hildal captained the Academy's U19 team and appeared in two preseason matches with the First Team, against Minnesota United 2 and Chicago Fire 2.

"Joe made a great impression during our First Team preseason this year. He displayed excellent maturity on and off the field whilst competing every day with our group," said FMFC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He's earned this opportunity and has set a great standard for future FMFC Academy players."

"Joe is another great example of the player development pathway we're building at Forward Madison. As a local Madison talent, he has excelled in our youth academy and has shown his capabilities in our first team environment," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser.

After spending five years with Capitol East SC, Hildal joined SC Wave Madison, where he competed in the State League and USYS National League. At Madison East High School, Hildal has been a three-year varsity starter, leading the Purgolders to a Regional Championship in 2025. Hildal also earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2025, and Honorable Mention All-Conference selections in both 2023 and 2024.

"I'm really excited to become a Forward Madison player," Hildal said. "Having grown up in Madison, I've spent years watching the team, so it's a special feeling to represent a Club that I've supported for so long. This city means a lot to me, and I'm proud to wear the badge and represent the community."

Families can learn more about the Forward Madison FC youth programs here. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets, season tickets, or shopping the Club's Merch Store.







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