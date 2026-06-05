Match Preview: 6.6 Mad at Ind

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC continue its road stint to take on Indy Eleven for an exciting Prinx Tires USL Cup League match-up in Indianapolis on June 6. In a tough road contest against Greenville the last time out, the 'Mingos lost an early lead after the Triumph capitalized off a chance in the box in the 14'. Forward couldn't connect on its own chances but held off the rest of Greenville's advances to close out the match, 1-0. Against the Indy Eleven on Saturday, the 'Mingos will look to hold steady on defense to hold off offensive pushes from Indianapolis while working to move the ball up the field and create more dangerous scoring opportunities of their own.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v GVL

Forward Madison kicked off against Greenville under full sun in the first-ever match at GE Vernova Park! Forward were tested early by a well-placed corner delivered by former Flamingo, Devin Boyce, but were able to thwart the effort and send the blow glancing. Following the corner, the Mingos went on the attack and stayed on it with their first real chance coming in the 13' off of a well-delivered corner of their own. It was Greenville that was first to strike, however, with Liadi finding the back of the net in the 14'. FMFC had another big chance in the 22' when Annor Gyamfi found himself 1-v-1 with Greenville keeper, Amal Knight, but was unable to slip the ball past him. Castro sent in a beautiful ball into the box in the 38' that was inches away from connection with Annor Gyamfi's head to level. Gebhard put one on frame in the 41' but sent it straight into Knight's waiting arms. Despite leading in possession and shots on goal, the 'Gos headed into the break a goal down.

Greenville had the first big chance of the second half in the 51' when a shot from Herrera went blazing over the bar. FMFC had another great chance when Kevin Carmichael connected with a ball in the box but sent it inches wide. The Mingos looked to jumpstart their offense in the 60' with three sets of fresh legs entering the match. Forward had a huge chance in the 80' when Kanyane ripped a set piece shot outside of the box that curled perfectly into the frame but was punched away by Knight. Karamoko took a shot in the 86' but it lifted just over the top corner. Harms scooped up a shot in the 90' to keep the match within reach in the dying moments. Despite a flurry of opportunities for the 'Gos late in the game, Forward were unable to claw their way back tonight. The birds ended a goal down at the final whistle.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on the Indy Eleven:

Holding Off the Volume: With Greenville's early goal setting the tone in Wednesday's match, the 'Mingos will look to hold down the defensive end and limit breakaways from Indy. Goalkeeper JT Harms will look to continue holding off the volume in the net during Prinx Tires USL Cup matches, as he currently sits third overall in saves in Cup rankings with nine.

Converting Opportunities into Tallies: The 'Mingos continued to feed scoring opportunities into play against the Greenville Triumph, but ultimately failed to convert. Big chances on net came from players across the field - including Stephen Annor Gyamfi, Kevin Carmichael and Hakim Karamoko - that ultimately fell just wide of the goal. As Forward Madison searches for a win against Indy, the 'Mingos will look to turn up the heat on offense and convert shots on goal to tallies on the scoreboard.

A Contest in Prinx Tires Cup Play: The 'Mingos matchup against the Indy Eleven marks both teams third match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup this season. Both the 'Mingos and the Eleven hunt for their first win in cup contention after holding 0-2-0 and 0-1-1 records through the first two matches, respectively.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v IND

Saturday, June 6

6:00 PM CST Kickoff

Michael A. Carroll Stadium

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Prinx Tires USL Cup Record

MAD: 0-2-0

IND: 0-1-1







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2026

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