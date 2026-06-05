Athletic Club Boise Adds MLS Veteran Josh Yaro on Loan from St. Louis City FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced the club has acquired defender Josh Yaro on loan from MLS side St. Louis CITY SC for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Yaro brings significant top-flight experience to Boise, having spent parts of nine professional seasons across Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, and the USL Championship. The Ghana-born center back has made more than 100 professional appearances in his career, including MLS experience with both the Philadelphia Union and St. Louis CITY SC.

"Josh is an extremely experienced center back who possesses all the qualities required to help us be successful," said Head Coach Nate Miller. "There isn't a better fit for our club at this moment in time than Josh Yaro. Josh has elite pace to play in our high line, has composure and passing range to play out from the back, and the leadership required to make everyone around him raise their level. I am thrilled to have Josh join us for the rest of the season and be an important leader for our group."

Selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union, Yaro entered the professional ranks following a standout collegiate career at Georgetown University, where he was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors.

Yaro spent four seasons with Philadelphia and then went on to play for Bethlehem Steel FC (now Philadelphia Union II), San Antonio FC, and San Diego Loyal, totaling over 75 appearances in the USL Championship over three seasons. He signed with St. Louis CITY SC ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season in 2023 and has remained within the organization since, contributing across both the first team and CITY2. Yaro has appeared in MLS NEXT Pro competition during the 2025 and 2026 seasons with St. Louis CITY2, including multiple starts this year prior to joining Boise on loan.

Known for his athleticism, recovery speed, and composure in possession, Yaro adds veteran depth and versatility to an Athletic Club Boise side currently in the USL League One playoff race during its inaugural season.

Athletic Club Boise returns to action Saturday night against Spokane Velocity FC at ONE Spokane Stadium in Prinx Tires USL Cup play. The clubs played to a 1-1 draw in Athletic Club Boise's inaugural home match on April 4 during USL League One play.

Boise enters the weekend second in Group 1 with five points through two matches, one point behind group leader Sacramento Republic FC and two points ahead of Spokane. Saturday marks Boise's first trip to Spokane and a pivotal opportunity in the race for advancement, as only the group winner is guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2026

Athletic Club Boise Adds MLS Veteran Josh Yaro on Loan from St. Louis City FC - Athletic Club Boise

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