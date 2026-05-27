Athletic Club Boise Falls to Fort Wayne FC 3-1 in First Home Defeat of Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise dropped a 3-1 result to Fort Wayne FC Saturday night at Athletic Club Boise Stadium in front of another sold-out crowd of 7,201. Despite controlling large stretches of the match statistically and generating sustained attacking pressure throughout the evening, Boise was unable to overcome Fort Wayne's clinical finishing and transition play as the visitors ended the club's five-match home unbeaten run.

Boise finished with commanding advantages in possession (63.1%), shots (30-7), corners (9-1), crosses (42-5), and completed passes (428-275), but Fort Wayne converted three of its four shots on target while repeatedly capitalizing on transition moments and defensive miscues.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

Athletic Club Boise was forced into an early change just seven minutes into the match after captain Charlie Adams exited due to injury, with Dominic Gasso entering in relief.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring in the 9th minute when Lilian Ricol finished a cross inside the box to give the visitors an early 1-0 advantage. Boise responded with sustained possession and attacking pressure throughout the half, repeatedly creating danger from wide areas and set pieces while forcing Fort Wayne deep into its defensive shape.

Jake Crull nearly equalized midway through the half with a close-range effort off a corner kick that was cleared away from goal, while Boise continued to generate pressure through crosses and second-ball opportunities.

Despite Boise's territorial control, Fort Wayne doubled the lead in the 58th minute through Taig Healy following a transition sequence and loose ball inside the penalty area.

SECOND HALF

Athletic Club Boise emerged from halftime with increased attacking urgency and immediately began pushing numbers forward in search of a response.

The breakthrough came in the 69th minute when Dominic Gasso struck from distance to cut the deficit to 2-1 and reignite the atmosphere inside Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

Boise continued to pile pressure onto the Fort Wayne back line over the final stretch of the match, generating repeated chances through crosses, second balls, and sustained possession in the attacking third. Hayden Sargis, Omar Yehya, and Jackson Stephens each forced important defensive interventions late as Boise searched for an equalizer.

Fort Wayne ultimately sealed the result in the 83rd minute when Ricol completed his brace on a transition opportunity to secure the 3-1 victory for the visitors.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category Athletic Club Boise Fort Wayne FC

Goals 1 3

Shots 30 7

Shots on Target 6 4

Possession 63.2% 36.8%

Pass Accuracy 84.1% 69.8%

Corners 9 1

Crosses 42 5

Saves 1 5

Fouls 7 13

Key Performances

Dominic Gasso - scored Boise's lone goal in the 69th minute after entering early in the match and helped drive possession through midfield throughout the evening.

Philip Mayaka - recorded an assist, completed 67 passes at a 94% accuracy rate, and created a team-high eight chances while helping control tempo in midfield.

Blake Bodily - remained active throughout the attack with six successful crosses, three chances created, and several dangerous service balls into the penalty area.

Jake Crull - helped stabilize the back line after the early injury substitution while contributing four clearances and several important aerial interventions.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"I think that was our poorest defensive showing of the season so far. I think the first goal, to be fair, sometimes you have to look at your opponent and say it's a high-quality goal on their part...I think we could have done better on the left side to stop it, but I still think that's a high-quality goal."

"We had 28 shots and six are on goal. I don't think it was all just that...Some games we come in here, we blow the doors off and we score four goals and other times we won't. We're going to score a lot of goals this season, I promise everyone that."

Jonathan Ricketts | Defender

"They're a young team, a quick team, an athletic team that likes to run in behind. We could have done a lot of things better...we just got to tighten some things up in the back."

Blake Bodily | Midfielder

"Every time we play at home we want to win. We want to make this a tough place for opponents to come and play and win."

Implications

Saturday's result marked Athletic Club Boise's first home defeat in club history and snapped the club's five-match unbeaten run at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.

Despite the setback, AC Boise remains in the top half of the table and will look to build on one of the strongest starts by an expansion club in league history through the opening stretch of the season.

Up Next

Athletic Club Boise concludes its five-match May homestead on Wednesday, May 27, hosting Sarasota Paradise FC.

Boise defeated Sarasota Paradise FC 1-0 on the road in the inaugural match in club history earlier this season. Sarasota enters the match with a 2-7-1 overall record and is currently on a three-match losing streak.







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