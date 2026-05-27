Golden Years Celebrated with Cosmos Third Kit

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







Golden yellow jerseys will adorn the ten field players for the Cosmos when they kickoff against Union Omaha tonight at Hinchliffe Stadium. It will mark the first time the club has worn the color for competitive match play since 1975.

When the club was founded in 1971, the day before being christened as the Cosmos, the colors of yellow, green and blue were announced as an homage to the Brazil and Pelé.

From 1976 to 1978, the team wore either white or green jerseys and from 1979 to 1985 either white or blue. Yellow jerseys were used by field players in training and sometimes by goalkeepers in matches.

Three racing stripes of green, navy blue and sky blue and the badge over the heart on this year's third kit from Capelli Sport is a striking update on the design from 1973-75

that featured a green vertical stipe.

Many loyal Cosmos supporters have longed for a return to golden yellow jerseys for years. Their patience will be rewarded tonight at Hinchliffe.

The new golden yellow Cosmos jersey from Capelli Sport can be purchased at the gift shop at Hinchliffe Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 27, 2026

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