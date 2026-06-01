Athletic Club Boise Rallies from Two Goals Down to Earn 2-2 Draw at Richmond Kickers

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise erased a two-goal second-half deficit Saturday night to earn a 2-2 draw against Richmond Kickers at City Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. Boise controlled much of the match statistically and territorially, finishing with 69% possession, a 22-17 advantage in shots, and a 13-6 edge in corner kicks while receiving second-half goals from Denys Kostyshyn and Nick Moon.

The result closes a demanding May stretch with a hard-earned road point and sets up a rematch between the clubs on June 10 in Boise.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

Athletic Club Boise established control early and spent much of the opening half dictating possession, territory, and tempo.

Blake Bodily forced an early save in the fourth minute, while Boise earned three corners inside the opening 10 minutes and continued creating pressure through wide areas and sustained attacking sequences. Joe Hanson, Tumi Moshobane, and Thomas Amang each generated opportunities as the visitors pushed for an opener.

Richmond struck first in the 22nd minute when Austin Amer converted following a corner kick sequence despite Boise controlling the majority of possession and chances.

Boise continued pressing for an equalizer through the remainder of the half, generating dangerous moments through open play and set pieces, but entered halftime trailing 1-0.

SECOND HALF

Athletic Club Boise resumed control after the break but faced an even steeper challenge when Richmond doubled its advantage in the 51st minute. Lucca Dourado finished a transition opportunity to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Rather than retreat, Boise responded.

Denys Kostyshyn entered in the 62nd minute and pulled Boise back into the match with a goal in the 79th minute, cutting Richmond's lead in half and igniting the comeback effort. The visitors continued to push numbers forward and sustain pressure throughout the closing stages.

Nick Moon completed the rally in the 86th minute, finding the equalizer to cap Boise's comeback from a two-goal second-half deficit and secure a point on the road.

Athletic Club Boise continued searching for a winner until the final whistle, finishing the evening with eight shots on target, 526 completed passes, and 69% possession.

Category Athletic Club Boise Richmond Kickers

Goals 2 2

Shots 22 17

Shots on Target 8 5

Possession 69.0% 31.0%

Pass Accuracy 83.1% 66.1%

Passes 526 236

Corners 13 6

Saves 3 6

Fouls 5 12

Yellow Cards 2 5

Lineup

Starting XI: Jonathan Kliewer; Jake Crull, Hayden Sargis, Jonathan Ricketts; Nick Moon, Blake Bodily, Tumi Moshobane, Moussa Ndiaye, Philip Mayaka; Thomas Amang, Joe Hanson

Substitutes Used: Denys Kostyshyn (62 ¬Â²), Omar Yehya (72 ¬Â²), Luan Figueirôa Brito (77 ¬Â²), Keegan Oyler (78 ¬Â²)

Key Performances

Nick Moon - Scored the late equalizer while creating three chances and adding three tackles.

Philip Mayaka - Completed 71 passes at 85.9% accuracy while recording three tackles and three interceptions.

Denys Kostyshyn - Scored Boise's first goal after entering as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute.

Blake Bodily - Registered two shots on target and created two chances in another active attacking performance.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"We want to be a team that isn't satisfied with one point on the road. We wanted three points, and I thought we were the better team for long stretches of the match. But I'm really proud of the guys for fighting back when we've been going through a tough moment and maybe a little lower on confidence. To come back from two goals down says a lot about the character and mental strength of this group."

"Richmond is good in transition, and there are some things we can clean up before we see them again. But if we can play like that on the road and control a game the way we did tonight, that's encouraging. We'll focus on Spokane first, then when Richmond comes to Boise we'll make a few tweaks from this match and expect to be even better."

Philip Mayaka | Midfielder

"We wanted to win, but on the road every point matters. Coming back from two goals down to earn a draw is something we can take from this match. We created a lot of chances tonight, and when Richmond comes to Boise we need to do a better job of finishing them."

Nick Moon | Wingback/Midfielder

"Anytime you can fight back from a deficit like that, it's huge. We know we can be better and probably shouldn't have been in that position, but it says a lot about our group that we kept pushing and found a way back into the game. I was asking for the ball in the middle on the goal, but it worked out even better than I imagined."

Implications & Up Next

Athletic Club Boise closes May with a resilient road point after overcoming a two-goal second-half deficit and showing character during one of the busiest stretches of the club's inaugural season.

USL Cup Returns to the Pacific Northwest

Boise next travels to Spokane Velocity FC on June 6 in USL Cup play. The clubs played to a draw in Athletic Club Boise's inaugural home match on April 4, with Spokane claiming the extra point in the post-match shootout. The meeting renews a growing Pacific Northwest rivalry and marks Boise's first trip to Spokane this season.

Richmond Rematch Awaits in Boise

Athletic Club Boise then returns home June 10 to host Richmond Kickers in the second meeting between the clubs in an 11-day span. After controlling possession and chances for much of Saturday's match, Boise will look to build on the lessons from the road draw and turn a point into three in front of another home crowd at Athletic Club Boise Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.