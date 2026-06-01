World Cup Watch Party at the Bay

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







This summer, there's no better place to experience the global summer excitement of the World Cup than at The Bay with Sarasota Paradise.

For a limited time only, this FREE series of World Cup Watch Parties at The Bay - presented in partnership with Sarasota Paradise and The Bay Sarasota with large-screen match broadcasts and family-friendly festivities in the heart of Sarasota.

JUNE 14 WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY KICK-OFF FESTIVAL

This special series kicks off with an all-day family-friendly festival-style celebration for the entire community to enjoy.

Festival Highlights:

Featured Matches:

1:00pm Germany vs. Curaçao

4:00pm Netherlands vs. Japan

3v3 Tournament | 12:30-2:30pm Grab some friends and join this fun, fast-paced, casual 3v3 round robin community soccer tournament for all ages and skill levels. Winning teams will receive a swag bag and FREE tickets to an upcoming Sarasota Paradise match. Click here to learn more and register by Wednesday, June 10.

Meet Sarasota Paradise players and coaches - including Head Assistant Coach Trevor Sinclair (former England and Premier League footballer, and FIFA World Cup competitor).

Explore the Fan Zone! Get your face painted for your favorite team, test your skills with soccer drills, register to win team swag and FREE tickets, enjoy lawn games, meet local partners... and more!

So bring your friends and family to the park to be part of the excitement and help create a new community tradition at this "One Park for All" along Sarasota Bay.

3v3 Tournament

Tournament Format

Registration is available online for individual players and full teams. Click here to register by June 10.

Walk-up registration will be available on-site for players who want to join the fun during the event.

Games are expected to run primarily between 12:30 - 2:30pm.

Each game will be 10 minutes long.

Teams will compete in a round-robin style first round, with each team playing every other team once.

Results from round-robin play will determine playoff seeding.

Playoff rounds will follow to crown Division Champions.

Game totals and final schedule may vary depending on the number of teams and players registered.

Tournament Age Divisions

U16+: Ages 16 and up

U8: Ages 4-8

U10: Ages 9-10

U12: Ages 11-12

U15: Ages 13-15

Make sure to wear your team's kit and colors. Please bring your lawn chair to ensure a comfortable seat. Come Hungry and Thirsty!

Enjoy world-class soccer alongside food and drink from Mr. Bulgolgi & Rita's Italian Ice. In recognition of Germany playing, The Nest Café will be serving fan-favorite beer-braised brats, soft pretzels with beer cheese and refreshing drinks of all sorts.

Get in the World Cup spirit at our game on June 13 them game for "World of Soccer". Use promo code WORLD26 to receive 26% off tickets.

Other World Cup Watch Parties in this Series:

Wed, June 17 | England vs. Croatia (4:00pm, Location: The Bay)

Mon, June 22 | Argentina vs. Austria (1:00pm, Location: The Bay)

Sun, July 19 | FIFA World Cup 2026TM Final Championship Match (3:00pm, Location: Sarasota Paradise Stadium)







United Soccer League One Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.