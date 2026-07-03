Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Richmond Kickers

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After a week of rest and recovery, Sarasota heads to Richmond looking for three points. The Paradise are 3-2 in their last five league matches, with wins over AC Boise, Union Omaha, and NY Cosmos. They'll face a Kickers team that has lost four in a row and ranks near the bottom of the league in goals conceded. This matchup will also be a return to Richmond for several Paradise players and staff. Head Coach Mika Elovaara was an assistant coach in Richmond from 2018 until 2025, while Chandler O'Dwyer, Jonathan Bolanos, Ethan Bryant, and Emiliano Terzaghi all spent time in Kickers colors. In their time with the Kickers, Elovaara and the returning players were part of Richmond's historic 2022 campaign that saw them finish top of the table and win the Players' Shield for having the best regular season record in the league.

Terzahi was a scoring machine during his time in Richmond, winning three straight MVPs and Golden Boot awards as the league's top scorer from 2020-2022. Jonathan Bolanos won the Golden Playmaker award in 2022 with 11 assists in a season, a record that still stands today, and was MVP runner-up in 2022 behind Terzaghi. Ethan Bryant spent two years with the Kickers after coming over on loan from San Antonio FC in 2021. The Texan would then become a regular starter in a full 2022 season, en route to winning the Young Player of the Year Award. O'Dwyer suited up for the Kickers from 2022-2025, scoring 12 goals over his three years and being a contributor in the midfield.

ROSA EARN MIDSEASON RECOGNITION

Defender Anderson Rosa was voted the Midseason Defender of the Year in a fan-poll run by USL League One. The Brazilian has been an integral part of the team this season, leading the squad in goals and being a constant presence on both offense and defense. His recognition as a Team of the Week starter for three consecutive weeks highlighted just how much of an impact he has made for the Paradise.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Emiliano Terzaghi, FW - Terzaghi made an instant impact upon arrival, tallying both a goal and assist in his debut for the Paradise in their win over Union Omaha. With a powerful foot and keen eye for setting up teammates, Richmond will have their hands full with the Argentinian.

KEYS TO VICTORY

Effective Transitions - The Paradise will aim to stunt Richmond's dangerous transition game and be effective in theirs, something Elovaara has cited as an integral part of the team since preseason

Quality Set Pieces - Set pieces have become a strong point of play throughout the season for the Paradise. With 3 set piece goals on the season and a strong setup game, they'll aim to increase that tally versus a Kickers squad that has given up 6 set pieces goals this season.

GAME DETAILS

When: July 3, 2026

Where: City Stadium

Time: 8:00 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026

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