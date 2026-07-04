Preview: Charlotte Heads to California for Top Four Matchup with AV Alta

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence travel west this weekend to take on AV Alta late Sunday night. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 11:00 PM

Who: AV Alta FC

Where: Lancaster Municipal Stadium (Lancaster, CA)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their away Liberty Kit.

Watch: ESPN+

Season Standing

Charlotte Independence

USL League One: 9-2-2 (3rd Place - 29 points)

Last Time Out: 2-1 win vs. Corpus Christi (USL Cup) on July 1

AV Alta

USL League One: 6-3-6 (4th Place - 24 points)

Last Time Out: 3-1 loss vs. Union Omaha on July 1

Twelve Games Unbeaten

Charlotte's victory over Corpus Christi midweek marks Charlotte's club-record eighth consecutive USL League One win and extended its unbeaten streak to 12 matches across all competitions, tying the longest unbeaten run in club history. The Independence previously went unbeaten for twelve consecutive matches in 2015 and 2017. A win or draw Sunday night would stand as a new club record.

All-Time Series

The two sides have only ever met twice, both coming in-season in 2025. The season series was split, with both teams taking care of business on home soil. AV Alta notched a 2-1 victory in Lancaster last May and the Independence responded with a 3-2 win at American Legion Memorial Stadium on October 10. Souaibou Marou scored in both games, including a stoppage-time winner in the latter to seal all three points for the Jacks.

Bakero Steps Up Amidst Alvarez, Martinez Absences

The Spaniard did what he does best on Wednesday night.

Jon Bakero pulled the Jacks level with a brilliant free kick late in the first half, netting his third goal of the campaign. With Luis Alvarez and Enzo Martinez sidelined through injury, the veteran midfielder delivered another tireless performance, logging 87 minutes in the attacking midfield role despite the sweltering conditions.

After finishing second in USL League One with nine assists last season, Bakero has once again proven invaluable in 2026. Whether deployed as a No. 8, a No. 10 or on the wing, the Spaniard has embraced every role Mike Jeffries has asked of him, providing the creativity and work rate that have become staples of Charlotte's attack.

"I think the most enjoyable part has been the day-to-day with the guys," shared Bakero on Wednesday. "We've got a great group. We work hard, we take it one week at a time, and that's been the best part of this run."

Scouting AV Alta

After a slow start to the 2026 campaign, AV Alta has surged into the top four of the USL League One standings. The Antelopes didn't earn their first victory until May 9, but that breakthrough sparked a nine-match unbeaten run before it came to an end Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to Union Omaha.

A key catalyst in Alta's turnaround has been midfielder Adam Aoumaich. The former Union Omaha standout has enjoyed a breakout second season in Antelope Valley, scoring six league goals to sit tied for fourth in the USL League One Golden Boot race.

Aoumaich has been complemented in the attack by winger Jerry Desdunes, who enters the weekend in red-hot form. The Haiti international has recorded five assists over his last five matches and has totaled nine goal contributions on the season.

Saturday's match will also feature a familiar face for Charlotte supporters. Miguel Ibarra spent three seasons with the Independence, tallying five goals and 14 assists across 71 appearances before joining AV Alta.

Two More Home Games in July

Donate a toy at one of our two remaining home games in July to receive a free ticket to a match of your choosing! The Jacks battle Chattanooga Red Wolves on July 18 before summating the month with Captain Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night on July 25 against Richmond. Be a part of the action.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026

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