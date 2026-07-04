Kickers Battle Through Heat, Draw, 0-0, against Sarasota Paradise

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers battled to a tough 0-0 draw against Sarasota Paradise at City Stadium on Friday evening.

The Kickers tallied several early chances, but could not convert them into an opening goal. While Sarasota maintained 60% possession in the first half, the Kickers earned the only two shots-on-goal of the frame and nearly doubled Sarasota in tackles.

Despite not having a shot-on-goal in the second half, the Kickers worked on both ends of the field, defending the net as Sarasota continued to hold a majority of the ball. The matchup concluded in a scoreless draw, each team earning a point on the USL League One table.

Breaking Down The Action

Gaining early opportunities, the Kickers picked up a corner in the second minute, with the Sarasota goalkeeper snagging an early stop.

In the sixth minute, Daniel Moore crossed in a shot from the left of the box, but the shot flew past the target.

Three minutes later, Sarasota tallied its first corner attempt of the matchup, but the attempt fell short.

Yann Fillion dove to save a Sarasota attempt in the 12th minute to keep the scoreboard empty.

Sarasota's front line continued to press the Kickers, Fillion facing another shot from Sarasota in the 14th minute and denying them a goal.

In the 24th minute, Tyler Freeman sent in the ball, delivering it too high as it cleared the target

Sarasota nearly scored in the 26th minute, but Sam Layton batted it away just before the ball crossed the line.

Less than a minute later, the Kickers generated a strong attempt of their own, but the play fell flat as the Sarasota defense settled and edged away the ball.

In the 28th minute, Kirkland found himself in front of the goal yet again, but the goalkeeper beat him to the punch.

Sarasota picked up a corner kick in the 30th minute, but the ball flew wide.

In the 39th minute Daniel Moore came in fast from the left side, sending the ball flying towards the net but it went wide.

Hayden Anderson put a shot on net in the 40th minute, but the ball went straight into the keeper's chest.

Two minutes later, Sarasota gained back-to-back corners, but could not convert either into a goal.

In stoppage time, Freeman took a shot that was picked up by the keeper.

Kirkland made a break-away play early into the second half, but sent it into the side of the goal.

A corner attempt fell flat for Sarasota minutes later.

In the 58th minute, Sarasota took a look at a goal, but they sent the ball just to the left of the target

O'Malley found himself with a one-on-one opportunity, but elected to pass into a waiting Tyler Freeman who was nudged off his line by a Sarasota defender.

Fillion tipped a ball outside of the frame to deny Sarasota a goal in the 63rd minute.

In the 77th minute, Sarasota made an attempt on net but it flew past the goal

Minutes later, Sarasota picked up its second yellow card of the evening.

The match concluded in a 0-0 draw.

Notable Numbers

5: Richmond earned its fifth clean sheet of the season.

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last 11 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 74 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

14: Friday marked Richmond's 14th USL1 regular season game of the season and sixth on the road.

20: Friday marked Richmond's 20th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

51: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 51 saves on the season.

200: Friday marked Richmond's 200th USL League One contest, making them the first club to reach the mark in league history.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 0-0-1 record against Sarasota Paradise all-time.

The Richmond Kickers will face Sarasota Paradise twice in the 2026 season. The second of the two matchups will be on the road at Premier Sports Complex at Lakewood Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Up Next

Richmond will be back on the road to face Greenville Triumph SC at Greenville Triumph SC Stadium on Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m. EST. The Prinx Tires USL Cup action will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.