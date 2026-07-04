Hearts Rally Late for Dramatic 3-2 Win at FC Naples

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







NAPLES, Fla. - Portland Hearts of Pine delivered a dramatic late comeback Friday night, scoring twice in the final minutes to earn a 3-2 road victory over FC Naples in USL League One play.

For much of the season, Hearts have found themselves on the wrong side of late moments, conceding important goals in the final minutes and stoppage time. Friday night, the script flipped.

Trailing late on the road, Portland found two goals in the closing minutes to turn a tense match into one of its biggest results of the season.

FC Naples opened the scoring just before halftime, with Christopher Garcia finding the back of the net in the 45th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Hearts responded quickly after the break.

In the 48th minute, Aboubacar Camara set up Serigne Mbacke Faye, who found the equalizer for his first goal in a Hearts kit. The finish brought Portland level and gave the visitors renewed energy heading into the second half.

Naples regained the lead in the 73rd minute through Andrés Ferrín, putting Portland back under pressure as the match moved into its final stretch.

But Hearts refused to let the result get away from them.

In the 88th minute, JayTee Kamara found Diego Gonzalez near the top of the box. Gonzalez played the ball into Matteo Kidd inside the area, continued his run, and met Kidd's return pass with a one-time finish to pull Portland level at 2-2.

Then came the winner.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Mikey Lopez found a loose ball in front of goal and drove it home for his first goal of the season. The finish completed a remarkable turnaround and sent Portland home with all three points.

For a team that has seen late goals go the other way at key moments this season, the ending carried even more weight. Instead of chasing a result after a late setback, Hearts delivered the decisive blow.

Hunter Morse made four saves in goal as Portland held firm after taking the lead. Forward Dylan Sing also made his Hearts debut after entering the match in the second half for Camara.

The result gives Hearts back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and valuable points as the playoff race continues to take shape.

Portland returns home on July 11 to face New York Cosmos in a Prinx Tires Cup match at Fitzpatrick Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026

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