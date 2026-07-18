Hearts Suffer Heartbreaking Stoppage-Time Defeat at AC Boise

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







GARDEN CITY, Idaho - Portland Hearts of Pine suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 road defeat to Athletic Club Boise on Friday night after the hosts scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time.

After a scoreless first half, Hearts broke through in the 78th minute when Matteo Kidd set up Dylan Sing for the opening goal. The strike marked Sing's first goal in a Hearts of Pine shirt and gave Portland a 1-0 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Boise responded five minutes later as Blake Bodily found the equalizer in the 83rd minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Portland appeared poised to earn a valuable point on the road as the match stretched deep into stoppage time. However, Thomas Amang converted Boise's final opportunity of the evening in the 100th minute, lifting the hosts to a 2-1 victory.

The late goal spoiled a determined performance from Hearts, who battled throughout the night and carried the lead into the closing stages before the match turned in the final moments.

The loss leaves Portland in 10th place in the USL League One standings as the club heads into a busy week of league play.

Hearts will have little time to dwell on the result as they return home to host Union Omaha on Wednesday, July 22, at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The two clubs will meet again later this season when Hearts welcome Athletic Club Boise to Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday, October 10, for the return fixture.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2026

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