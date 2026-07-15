Celebrate the Grand Finale of Maine Soccer Summer at Footy Fest

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine is inviting soccer lovers of all ages to celebrate the final event of Maine Soccer Summer at Footy Fest, a free community soccer festival taking over Kennedy Park on Sunday, July 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Presented by Bank of America, Footy Fest is an open invitation to players, families, supporters and neighbors to spend the day celebrating the game and the community that surrounds it.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Kennedy Park will transform into a community-wide soccer celebration featuring open play on the park fields, small-sided pickup games, family activities, music from a live DJ, local food trucks, community organizations, giveaways and opportunities to meet Hearts of Pine players, coaches and staff.

At noon, the festival will spotlight the championship match of the Kennedy Park FC tournament. The final will showcase the talent, passion and community spirit at the heart of the Kennedy Park soccer community, giving attendees the opportunity to cheer on local players competing for the title before enjoying the remainder of the festival through 1:30 p.m.

"Some of the most powerful moments in soccer happen when people simply show up, find a ball and begin playing together," said Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Founder and Chief Community Officer of Portland Hearts of Pine. "Kennedy Park has long been a place where the game brings people together and Footy Fest is about celebrating that spirit."

"This festival highlights the growing role that soccer plays in knitting our community together, from pickup games in Kennedy Park to the professionals in Fitzy, and which in turn ties us to the global community," said Portland City Councilor Wesley Pelletier.

Community partners including the Hearts of Pine Foundation, Soccer Maine, The Locker Room Project, Town & Country Federal Credit Union, Bank of America and others will be on site with activities and information about programs serving Maine families. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about the club's upcoming women's team and the continued growth of soccer across the state.

Bank of America will also have a limited supply of the massively popular viral fan bands that have been spotted at World Cup events, available while supplies last.

Footy Fest marks the grand finale of Maine Soccer Summer, a series of free community events created by Hearts of Pine to bring people together around the world's game throughout the summer months.

Whether you are coming to jump into a pickup game, meet your favorite players, enjoy an afternoon in the park or cheer on the Kennedy Park FC tournament finalists, Footy Fest is designed for everyone.

Presented by Bank of America and held in partnership with Kennedy Park Pickup, Kennedy Park Soccer, and Soccer Maine.

Event Details

Footy Fest

Sunday, July 19

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy Park

Kennedy Park FC Tournament Final: Noon

Free admission







United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.