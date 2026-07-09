July's Letter from the Founder

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Happy July, Hearts family!

Here it is. The time of year when we fall in love with this state all over again. Slow evenings with friends, backyard BBQs, walks with the dog to get ice cream, and quick dips in the lake. There's no time like Maine summer, and dang if it isn't a whole lot better when you add a little bit more soccer. The sun is out, we're down to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and the Boys of Maine are back to winning ways with two statement performances on the bounce.

Last time I wrote to you guys, we were just days away from opening up season ticket deposits for the future USL W team. I knew Maine would show up for women's soccer, but I couldn't have anticipated we would sell out all 5,000 deposits in an hour. This incredible community never ceases to amaze me, and it's a reminder that here, soccer means something different. It's not just something we watch. To some extent, it's not even about the play. It's a vessel for us to connect. To support each other. To show what it means to have your heart in Maine. To every person who secured a seat-you're not just buying a ticket, you're helping build the future of women's soccer in Maine. Thank you.

All around the world, we're seeing this same support taking root. World Cup fever has taken over. From Boston's love story with the Scots to the Algerian fans calling Kansas their home, this summer has been a reminder of just how healing the game can be. It's important to step back and realize that even though we get to see the power of this sport on full display each time we walk into Fitzy, its reach is so much greater. The bonds formed, the cultures exchanged, and the next generation inspired... the impact of the past month and the weeks to come will last far beyond just the summer of '26.

Through it all, the best of this game is shining through. Seeing thousands gather at the State Theatre and Monument Square, and countless Hearts kits represented in stadiums across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, has been equal parts humbling and inspiring. Maine soccer on the world's stage. A dream turned into reality. We know what soccer for good looks like here in Portland, and it's been amazing seeing it across the rest of our country.

And even though I've been keeping one eye on the World Cup, it's been a joy to watch the Boys of Maine play some of their best soccer of the season recently. A 5-1 rout of Richmond, followed by a 3-2 comeback win on the road at Naples. These are the kinds of performances that can set this team alight for the rest of this season. Diego touched down in Portland and has been on fire ever since. Dylan's just getting started with us, but you can see that he gets it. Thanks to you, they're both learning what it means to wear these colors.

At times, it's felt like a season where the punches just keep coming. But that's nothing new. We've said it time and time again: we want this team to reflect Maine's hard-nosed, grind-it-out mentality. What better time to show it off? For the teams in the playoff picture, they're looking over their shoulder, and you can bet they're seeing the boys of Maine fixing bayonets.

With the men's team gelling, the women's team on the horizon, and the last rounds of the World Cup sure to deliver a whole lot more magic, Maine's Soccer Summer is only just getting started. Catch ya at Fort Fitzy, at the Footy Fest, and wherever else this beautiful game brings us.

Yours in building community through the beautiful game,

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Hope to see you at these upcoming Hearts events:

Footy Fest

Sunday, July 19

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy Park

Enjoy a fun-filled morning featuring local partners, food trucks, a live DJ, kids' activities, Hearts player appearances, and multi-generational pickup soccer. Whether you're kicking a ball around, cheering from the sidelines, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, Footy Fest is designed to be a welcoming celebration for soccer fans, families, and neighbors alike.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., Kennedy Park FC will host the knockout rounds of its summer tournament, including the semifinals and championship match. Come support local players, enjoy exciting competition, and experience the energy of grassroots soccer.

When the festivities wrap up, keep the celebration going by visiting Bayside's local bars, breweries, and restaurants to watch the World Cup Final. Cap off a full day of soccer by cheering on the world's biggest match while supporting local businesses.

Heartsapalooza

Thursday, September 10th

5:00 p.m.

Thompson's Point

Heartsapalooza returns for its third annual celebration of soccer, music, and community, bringing Hearts of Pine supporters together for one of the club's favorite traditions.

Look forward to an afternoon filled with live entertainment, local food and drink, interactive activities, player appearances, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate everything that makes the Hearts community special. Whether you're a longtime supporter or experiencing Heartsapalooza for the first time, there's something for everyone.

This year's festival will also feature an exciting club announcement you won't want to miss. Be there as we share what's next for Hearts of Pine and celebrate together with the community that continues to make this club unique.

Stay tuned for additional details.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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