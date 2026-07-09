Forward Madison FC to Welcome FC Juárez U21 in International Friendly at Breese Stevens Field

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC is thrilled to announce that the Club will welcome FC Juárez U21, the under-21 men's side of Liga MX club FC Juárez, to Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, August 26, at 7 p.m. CT for a highly anticipated international friendly. The match, which will take place during the Flamingos' regular USL League One season, offers a unique opportunity for fans to experience international competition in Madison.

FC Juárez U21 delivered a strong 2025-26 campaign, finishing sixth in the Liga MX U21 Apertura with a 7-5-5 record before placing second in the Clausura with a 7-0-6 record. Midfielder Jan Carmona was one of the team's standout performers, tallying 13 goals in 32 appearances over the course of the season. Carmona is part of the FC Juárez U21 squad led in scoring by forwards Víctor Murillo and Diego Monroy, who each recorded five goals during the 2025-26 campaign. FC Juárez U21 most recently faced Guadalajara U21, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

"We are excited to bring another international friendly match to Madison," Forward Madison Chief Operating Officer, Conor Caloia said. "It is always great for our fans to see Clubs from beyond the USL. We look forward to hosting FC Juárez U21 and a great night at Breese Stevens Field."

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and have made an international name for themselves as a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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