Union Omaha Announces International Exhibition against FC Juárez U-21

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha has announced an international exhibition match against FC Juárez U-21, to be played on Saturday, July 25th at 6pm. This will mark a momentous occasion as Union Omaha will host a Liga MX club and international competition for the first time in team history. It provides a chance for the two-time USL League One champions to test their mettle against talent from a top-flight Mexican organization.

Tickets are on sale to the public now. This match will also be included as part of Union Omaha season ticket members' packages for the 2026 season, meaning there is no additional cost for STMs to see Liga MX opposition coming to Omaha. Season Ticket Members may also purchase additional tickets for this match.

"Our season ticket members are the backbone of this club, and this match is just one example of our commitment to them," says Nick Hall, President of Union Omaha. "As we build toward our new home in downtown Omaha, a Union Omaha season ticket will remain the best investment in soccer in our region."

This will be Union Omaha's first-ever exhibition match against international competition, signaling the growth of the club as they move into a new era in downtown Omaha. Soccer fans around the Omaha metro can see footballers from a Liga MX organization in their own backyard, just a week after the World Cup final.

"We're delighted to host Juárez in Omaha," says Sporting Director Jamie Henderson. "Opportunities like this are important not only for our players and staff, but also for our supporters and the wider soccer community across the region. As our club continues to grow, it's important that we create experiences that connect Omaha to the global game and different footballing cultures in what is an exciting summer for the sport."

FC Juárez has been a Liga MX team since 2015, playing right on the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas. Los Bravos have one championship and one runner-up finish in the Liga de Ascenso, and were also runners-up in the 2019 Clausura after a dramatic run in the knockout stage. Los Bravos recently also finished eighth in the Apertura 2025 with a team featuring several internationals, both senior and for the Mexican youth teams. Panamanian José Luis Rodríguez has been starting on the left wing for his country in the World Cup, while players like Denzell García and Jairo Torres have been capped by the Mexican national team. Their U-21 team, meanwhile, have qualified for six straight playoffs and were runners-up in the Clausura 2025 tournament.

Tickets and ticket packages for this special exhibition match are available to the public now.







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