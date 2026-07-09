Paradise Play Triumph to Scoreless Draw

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise played to their second consecutive road draw on Wednesday, splitting points with Greenville Triumph in a 0-0 game.

Sarasota's defense clamped down on Greenville early, limiting them to just four shots total in the first half despite the Triumph holding an edge in possession. Center backs Declan Watters and Amadeus played pivotal roles in helping to keep the home side off the board as the Paradise looked to break through early. They nearly opened the scoring in the 8th minute when Stretch floated a cross into the Greenville box, but he couldn't connect with Sander Røed and the game remained scoreless. The Triumph would respond three minutes later when Lucas Meek would rocket a ball towards goal from several yards outside the box that would clang off the top of the post in what would be the home side's closest chance of the half. The Paradise defense would continue to look strong throughout the half, making several clearances to snuff out any potential Greenville attacks and keep the game deadlocked at zero.

Offensively, Sarasota would find themselves with several promising opportunities throughout the half, only to be denied by Greenville's defense and several athletic saves from goalkeeper Amal Knight. Knight showed his skills in the 25th minute, diving to keep Sean Karani from finding goal after the Paradise forward fired a shot from just inside the box. Karnai would be denied again in the 40th, this time by a sliding Brandon Fricke, who slid in to deny a would-be tiebreaker inches from goal.

The second half played out much like the first, with both defenses holding firm at their respective ends and limiting chances from the opposing offenses. Sarasota once again had several goal chances denied by Knight, including a long-range effort from Emilano Terzaghi that saw the Triumph keeper have to backpedal back into his box to get a hand on it. The back four for Sarasota helped to keep Greenville off the board with seven clearances in the half, ensuring a share of the points once the final whistle sounded.

Sarasota's defense held down their final third for the entirety of the match, limiting the Triumph to just 7 shots all game, only two of which were on target. The back four also produced double digits in interceptions and tackles, the thirteenth time they have achieved that mark in league play this season.

STATS TO KNOW

The Paradise had a 55% challenge success rate

Declan Watters had a perfect challenge rating to go along with 2 shot assists

Sean Karani had a 0.21 xT (expected threat)

Expected Threat - measures how any single action on the pitch increases or decreases the probability of scoring

POSTGAME QUOTES

"This was a game of mixed emotions with the outcome. I'm proud of our effort and defending, but frustrated that we did not score. Their goalkeeper made some really good saves but we must improve our decision making and execution with our chances. Our focus now shifts to the Saturday home game against Miami FC, as we look to build momentum and increase the depth and competition within our squad." - Mika Elovaara, Head Coach

UP NEXT

The Paradise return home to face USL Championship side Miami FC in their final USL Cup group match on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 PM ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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