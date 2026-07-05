Paradise Take a Valuable Point on the Road in First Ever Meeting Versus Richmond Kickers

Published on July 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise came away with a valuable point on the road Friday night, playing the Richmond Kickers to a 0-0 draw.

Sarasota dominated Richmond throughout the game, controlling possession and leading them in all stat categories, including duels won and quintupling Richmond's final third entries. They held Richmondd to 0.3 xG all game, while having an xG of 1.07. Their 64% possession throughout the game aided the Paradise in their litany of final third entries, though none of those entries resulted in goals. The Paradise also dominated the duels, winning 35 of them, the majority on the ground, while also making 15 total tackles on Richmond players throughout the game.

Though Sarasota controlled the majority of the game, missed chances rued their chances of walking away with three points.

When the final whistle sounded, they walked away with a share of the points.

STATS TO KNOW

59% - The percentage of challenges Sarasota won in the game

57 - Sarasota had 57 entries into Richmond's final third during the game

Anderson Rosa (LB): 63 passes, 8 interceptions, 3 shot assists

Declan Watters (CB): 71 passes, 6 tackles, 0.88 challenge rate,

Chandler O'Dwyer (CAM): 39 passes, 3 shot assists

UP NEXT

The Paradise head to Greenville on July 8 to face the Triumph before returning home on July 11 for a USL Cup Match versus Miami FC.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 5, 2026

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