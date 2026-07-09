Joshua Logan Added to Fort Wayne Football Club's Sporting Staff as Assistant Coach and Sports Data Analyst

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is pleased to announce that Joshua Logan has joined the sporting staff as an assistant coach and sports data analyst. Among his roles with the club will be utilizing analytics to improve on-pitch performance, tactical decision making and training designs.

He'll work closely with Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery, assistant coach Keelan Barker, goalkeepers coach Max Rose and sporting director Oliver Gage, as well as the entire roster of players and the training staff.

"Josh Logan is an accomplished coach whose philosophy aligns with the identity the club is cultivating," Avery said. "His on-field expertise will provide immediate value to our players, while his emphasis on analytics will help Fort Wayne FC remain at the cutting edge of player preparation and development.

"Equally important, Josh's personality and approach make him an excellent fit with the existing staff and team. I am thrilled to officially welcome Josh and his wife, Natalie, to the Fort Wayne FC family!"

Logan, 30, is a native of Manchester, United Kingdom, and joined Fort Wayne FC after working for Purdue Fort Wayne's men's soccer team as the associate head coach.

"Thanks to Mike and Olly for the trust in me and the opportunity," Logan said. "I'm excited to get to work and help continue and build on the great work Mike, Keelan and Max have done so far."

Fort Wayne FC is back on the pitch 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Detroit City FC, which competes in the higher-level USL Championship division. Tickets are on sale now for the match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium and fans are reminded that parking is for prepaid customers only.

Logan started with PFW in March 2024 and his responsibilities included recruiting evaluations, opponent analysis, training design, travel logistics, and match preparation for the NCAA Division I program. In 2025, Logan helped PFW to a runner-up finish in the Horizon League and to the conference's tournament finals.

From 2019 to 2024, Logan was an assistant coach at Trine University in Angola, where he designed training sessions focused on tactical development, positional play and match preparation. He helped the Thunder to its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Championship and first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance.

Logan also worked for Texas United FC of USL League Two, the pre-professional level in which Fort Wayne FC played until 2025, and Midland Odessa Sockers FC of the National Premier Soccer League.

Logan's playing career included time at Ancilla College and Saginaw Valley State University.

He earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Exercise Science from Saginaw Valley State in 2019 and a Masters of Science in Business Analytics from Trine in 2022.







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