Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Greenville Triumph
Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise News Release
After a draw on the road against Richmond last Friday, Sarasota goes on the road for a second straight match to take on Greenville Triumph on Wednesday. The Paradise will look to secure three points against a Greenville side that is coming off a convincing 3-0 win at New York Cosmos.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Callum Stretch, DF - The Puerto Rican defender is being welcomed back to the starting lineup after coming on as a substitute against Richmond and helping secure the clean sheet.
KEYS TO VICTORY
Win the Midfield Battle
50% Shots on Target
Limiting Shots
GAME DETAILS
When: July 8, 2026
Where: GE Verona Park
Time: 7:00 PM
Where to Watch: ESPN+
United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026
- Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Greenville Triumph - Sarasota Paradise
- Homegrown: Kyle Barganski's Journey from Grade School to the Pros - Corpus Christi FC
- Richmond Kickers Welcome David "Mac" Phillips as Assistant Coach - Richmond Kickers
- Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries Named Coach of the Month for June - Charlotte Independence
- Dr. Michael Wheaton Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR - Athletic Club Boise
- Greenville Triumph SC Signs Muba Nour to 25-Day Contract - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sarasota Paradise Stories
- Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Greenville Triumph
- Paradise Take a Valuable Point on the Road in First Ever Meeting Versus Richmond Kickers
- Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Richmond Kickers
- Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Corpus Christi FC
- Over a Thousand Attendees as Sarasota Paradise Hosts Watch Party at the Bay