Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Greenville Triumph

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







After a draw on the road against Richmond last Friday, Sarasota goes on the road for a second straight match to take on Greenville Triumph on Wednesday. The Paradise will look to secure three points against a Greenville side that is coming off a convincing 3-0 win at New York Cosmos.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Callum Stretch, DF - The Puerto Rican defender is being welcomed back to the starting lineup after coming on as a substitute against Richmond and helping secure the clean sheet.

KEYS TO VICTORY

Win the Midfield Battle

50% Shots on Target

Limiting Shots

GAME DETAILS

When: July 8, 2026

Where: GE Verona Park

Time: 7:00 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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