Homegrown: Kyle Barganski's Journey from Grade School to the Pros

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - In their inaugural pro season, Corpus Christi FC has signed a multitude of players hailing from five separate continents and speaking a variety of languages. One player, however, stands uniquely as the only player from the Coastal Bend, hailing from Flour Bluff High School: 18-year-old Kyle Barganski.

Kyle was born here in Corpus Christi, Texas, and grew up playing soccer from a young age. He started out here in the Coastal Bend playing with youth soccer clubs FC Padre Hurricanes and Sting. At 11-years-old, he was scouted to play for San Antonio FC Academy and he played there until he was signed with the Sharks on March 13, during his senior year, after playing with the Sharks for two previous USL League Two summers.

"The supporting cast around me when I was growing up was great. The Padre coaches, my parents, and as I got older, even, the coaches that I had were just great," Barganski said.

As a kid living in Corpus Christi and playing in San Antonio, life was intense for Barganski. While other kids could focus on school, Barganski was traveling and focusing on building his path to his career, and setting his sights on a future in professional sports.

"It was very demanding," Barganski said. "My dad and I would drive like two or three times a week to train and then games on the weekends...It was a professional academy so, I mean, there's a lot of coaches demanding excellence, perfection, all that."

In the second semester of his senior year, Barganski was signed to Corpus Christi FC while he was still playing high school soccer and high school tennis. Additionally, playing professionally brought along the responsibility of a lifestyle change for him. In the beginning of his senior year, he could focus on Hornet soccer and tennis and senior year academics, but his signing to the team in March, he had to adjust to practice in the mornings, showering, and going to school in the afternoons, as well as being the only student to be doing so.

Barganski made his first home game appearance on May 16, during a USL Cup match against FC Tulsa in the 96th minute, and had his friends from school there to see it. On May 29, he missed walking in his high school graduation to sit on the bench for CCFC's game in Madison, Wisconsin, earning his official USL League One debut in the 69th minute.

"For most of his playing career as a youth player, Kyle was used to being one of the main protagonists. Because of his talent and mental strength in any situation, he was always the guy called upon. Always one of the first names thought of," CCFC Assistant Coach Manny Iwabuchi said. "Now in senior football, he's in a position of growth, learning through experience, and having to be patient for his time to come."

For some athletes, playing at a high level at this age might be a direction for burnout, but Barganski made it clear that "motivation has never really been a challenging factor in [his] life."

"I feel like when you're young, obviously you're playing with more experienced players. There's a lot of older guys on the team. So I just kind of think of it, like, put your head down and work hard," Barganski said. "That's how you gain the respect from the guys around you. Just working hard."

Bargankski's favorite part of playing at CCFC has been his team.

"They're hilarious. It's just fun whenever I'm around them. It's like all my friends playing on a soccer team. It's very enjoyable," Barganski said.

Barganski, as a recent graduate, ultimately would like to play college soccer out-of-state and go to a school with a good business program. He was recently named the 2026 All South Texas boys soccer MVP by the Caller Times on June 30, 2026.

"In my opinion, [Kyle's] best attribute is how he sees the game and how quickly he processes the decisions he needs to make. He has a good technical foundation and he's growing into a good physical foundation as well, but for me it's always been his "soccer IQ" if you will. As an attacking midfielder at the pro level, he's in the process of learning to be mature with his decisions," Iwabuchi said.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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