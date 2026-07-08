Greenville Triumph SC Signs Muba Nour to 25-Day Contract

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed forward Muba Nour to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

The 22-year-old joins the Triumph after featuring for Minnesota United FC 2 in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, where he made 23 appearances, scored one goal, added one assist, and logged more than 1,000 minutes. Before turning professional, Nour developed at 18×26 Academy and made history as the first Somali player to sign with Minnesota United 2. He has also represented Somalia at the international level.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

Greenville Triumph SC Signs Muba Nour to 25-Day Contract - Greenville Triumph SC

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