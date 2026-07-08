Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries Named Coach of the Month for June

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today that Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries has been named the league's Coach of the Month for June.

Jeffries led the Jacks to an undefeated June, guiding Charlotte to three USL League One victories and a USL Cup win as the Independence continued their climb up the league table.

"This award is a reflection of the players' energy, commitment, and belief in themselves and each other," shared Jeffries. "They come in every day with a smile and challenge us as a staff to be at our best. A huge thank you to our ownership for giving me the opportunity to manage this team and create the foundation for a positive environment. I also want to thank our staff-Dave Carton and Gabriel Obertan provide tremendous insight and balance for the players, while the rest of our staff, including the coaching, medical, and equipment teams, are instrumental in fostering a positive atmosphere where the team can thrive."

The Independence opened the month in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 road victory over FC Naples on June 3 before earning a 2-0 home win against league-leading Union Omaha on June 10. Charlotte followed with a dramatic 4-3 victory over FC Naples in USL Cup play on June 13 and capped the month with a 1-0 rivalry win over Greenville Triumph SC on June 24.

The three league wins in June were part of the team's eight-game winning streak - a new club record. The Independence remain unbeaten in all competitions in the last 13 matches.

Jeffries and the Independence return home on July 18 against Chattanooga Red Wolves as part of Christmas in July. Any Independence supporter that brings a toy donation will receive a free ticket to Clay Dimick bobblehead night on July 25. Tickets are available.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.