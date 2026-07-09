Cosmos Defeat FC Naples 1-0 at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos earned a 1-0 victory over FC Naples on Saturday night at Hinchliffe Stadium. Despite FC Naples controlling possession for much of the match, the Cosmos remained organized defensively and limited the visitors to just three shots on target. New York created dangerous opportunities on the counterattack throughout the opening half and was forced into an early defensive change when Massimo Morabito replaced William Noecker in the 42nd minute. The two sides entered halftime scoreless after a disciplined defensive performance from the Cosmos.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute when Chevone Marsh scored his first goal for the Cosmos, finishing off the decisive attack to give New York a 1-0 advantage. The Cosmos continued to defend with intensity while goalkeeper Javier Garcia and the back line held firm against sustained pressure from FC Naples. Head coach Davide Corti turned to his bench throughout the second half to help preserve the lead, introducing Néstor Cabrera, Nick Zielonka, Justin Milovanov, and Augustine Puentes. The Cosmos successfully saw out the final stages of the match to secure all three points and earn an important home victory.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 1-0 FC NAPLES

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-1-4-1): Garcia; Holt, Chavez, Noecker, Mason; Sidoel; Marsh, Mendonca, Spengler, Jawneh; Guenzatti.

Subs: Morabito, Cabrera, Zielonka, Milovanov, Puentes, Galazzini, Materazzi, Stephani. Coach: Corti.

FC NAPLES (4-4-2): Delgado; Cisneros, Yoder, Mastrantonio, Yearwood; Miglietti, O'Connor, Mesias, Garcia; Ferrín, Arevalo.

Subs: Gray, Torrellas, Osorio, Rose, Ciss, Grant, Cerro. Coach: Matt Poland.

Goals: 56 ¬Â² Marsh (C).

Bookings: 10 ¬Â² Yearwood (NAP), 69 ¬Â² Guenzatti (C), 82 ¬Â² Osorio (NAP), 90'+3 Chavez (C).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 38% - FC Naples 62%

Shots: Cosmos 14 - FC Naples 13

Shots on Target: Cosmos 6 - FC Naples 3

Saves: Cosmos 3 - FC Naples 5

Fouls: Cosmos 19 - FC Naples 12

Accurate Passes: Cosmos 224 - FC Naples 414

Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 76% - FC Naples 86%

Tackles: Cosmos 11 - FC Naples 10

Clearances: Cosmos 29 - FC Naples 15

Blocked Shots: Cosmos 2 - FC Naples 4







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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